Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra to make TV debut with Bigg Boss?

    If media reports are to be believed, businessman Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, is expected to be one among the many contestants who will be seen in the next season of Salman Khan’s reality TV show, Bigg Boss.

    Shilpa Shetty husband Raj Kundra to make TV debut with Bigg Boss drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 6, 2022, 6:33 PM IST

    Salman Khan’s popular reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’, which he has been hosting for over a decade now, will soon return to the screen with its new season. Talks around the show and its contestants have already started doing rounds. Every once in a while, there are reports about some or the other celebrity who is rumoured to be appearing in the upcoming season of the show. The latest name in this list of rumoured contestants is of Mumbai-based businessman, Raj Kundra.

    Raj Kundra needs no introduction; he is the husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty. Per media reports, Raj is expected to be one of the contestants on the controversial reality TV show, Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan.

    ALSO READ: Nagesh Kukunoor to make a web series on Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination

    If reports are to be believed, then Raj Kundra has been approached by the makers for the 16th season of Bigg Boss. Talks regarding this are reportedly on between Raj and the makers. However, there is no official confirmation on this, so far. Reports have also claimed that if Raj decides to be a part of the show, it will be because he wants the country to know his real side.

    ALSO READ: Goodbye Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna to take you on an emotional ride

    Interestingly, if Raj Kundra joins the show as one of the contestants, he will be the third person from the family to do so. While his actor-wife Shilpa Shetty was the winner of Big Brother, his sister-in-law, Shamita Shetty, was seen in the last season of Bigg Boss.

    Although there is no official confirmation on whether Raj Kundra will be joining the show or not from either him or the makers, if he does join, it will be interesting to watch him as a house inmate. Raj was recently in the news for his alleged involvement in the pornography case and was arrested for the same. He is presently out on bail.

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2022, 6:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi Crime Season 2 to Maharani Season 2-4 shows to binge-watch this weekend RBA

    Delhi Crime Season 2 to Maharani Season 2-4 shows to binge-watch this weekend

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Is Ranveer Singh replacing Karan Johar as a host? RBA

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Is Ranveer Singh replacing Karan Johar as a host?

    Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of daughter on mom Madhu Chopra birthday drb

    Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of daughter on mom Madhu Chopra’s birthday

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6: Time, date, who will host and more RBA

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6: Time, date, who will host and more

    RRR Twitter Review Netizens give 5/5 to SS Rajamoauli for Ram Charan Jr NTR starrer drb

    RRR Twitter Review: Netizens give 5/5 to SS Rajamouli for Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer

    Recent Stories

    football champions league celtic vs real madrid Has Casemiro's move to Man United not gone well with Toni Kroos snt

    Has Casemiro's move to Man United not gone well with Real Madrid icon Toni Kroos?

    Realme C33 launched in India; here's why you should buy this pocket-friendly phone - adt

    Realme C33 launched in India; here's why you should buy this pocket-friendly phone

    Dates and venues for 2022-23 domestic season revealed; Irani Trophy returns-ayh

    Dates and venues for 2022-23 Indian domestic season revealed; Irani Trophy returns

    football Cristiano Ronaldo 'focused' on Manchester United's resurgence sends message to fans ahead of Europa League clash snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo 'focused' on Man United's resurgence; sends message to fans ahead of Europa League clash

    Delhi govt launches 'Mega Decongestion Project'; here's everything you need to know - adt

    AAP led-Delhi govt launches 'Mega Decongestion Project'; here's everything you need to know

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon