Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra to make TV debut with Bigg Boss?

Raj Kundra needs no introduction; he is the husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty. Per media reports, Raj is expected to be one of the contestants on the controversial reality TV show, Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan.

If reports are to be believed, then Raj Kundra has been approached by the makers for the 16th season of Bigg Boss. Talks regarding this are reportedly on between Raj and the makers. However, there is no official confirmation on this, so far. Reports have also claimed that if Raj decides to be a part of the show, it will be because he wants the country to know his real side.

Interestingly, if Raj Kundra joins the show as one of the contestants, he will be the third person from the family to do so. While his actor-wife Shilpa Shetty was the winner of Big Brother, his sister-in-law, Shamita Shetty, was seen in the last season of Bigg Boss.

Although there is no official confirmation on whether Raj Kundra will be joining the show or not from either him or the makers, if he does join, it will be interesting to watch him as a house inmate. Raj was recently in the news for his alleged involvement in the pornography case and was arrested for the same. He is presently out on bail.