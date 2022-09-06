Nagesh Kukunoor to make a web series on Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination

Based on the book of Anirudhya Mitra, titled ‘Ninety Days: The True Story of the Hunt for Rajiv Gandhi's Assassins’, a web series is reportedly being made, which will reportedly be directed by filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor.

The assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had shaken the whole world. His assassination remains one of the biggest conspiracies. As per reports, director Nagesh Kukunoor will be presenting the murder conspiracy on OTT for the first time through a web series. The series will be based on author Anirudhya Mitra's book 'Ninety Days: The True Story of the Hunt for Rajiv Gandhi Assassin'. The decision about which OTT series will be aired on this book written on the search for the killers of Rajiv Gandhi has not yet been made by the makers.

According to the information, Anirudhya Mitra, a former journalist, had done a lot of work on the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. He was also said to be at the top of the new coverage over the particular crime. The web series, based on his book 'Ninety Days: The True Story of the Hunt for Rajiv Gandhi Assassin', will depict how the CBI's Special Investigation Team uncovered the murder conspiracy, identified the killers and brought the mastermind to its final stage.

ALSO READ: Goodbye Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna to take you on an emotional ride

Director Nagesh Kukunoor told the media, “I am looking forward to making a series based on the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi. Collaborating with Applause Entertainment, the makers of the series have always been a rich and creatively satisfying experience. I am excited to see this happen.”

ALSO READ: Raju Srivastava health update: Actor opens eyes, moves his limbs, holds wife’s hands

Speaking about the same, author Anirudhya Mitra said that through his book, he has tried to provide the most accurate description of the biggest investigative operation launched in India. The audio-visual format captures the many facets and layers of such a story in a very nuanced and entertaining manner. He further said that he is sure that this series will turn out to be an exciting one, especially since it is being helmed by Nagesh Kukunoor.