    Hollywood star Jamie Foxx named in 'sexual assault' case in recent lawsuit; Read details

    It is reported, a new lawsuit has been filed against Jamie Foxx, accusing him of sexually assaulting a woman at a New York rooftop bar in 2015. The accuser alleges Foxx groped her against her will. Foxx, the bar owner, and the restaurant are named as defendants. The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages under New York's Adult Survivors Act

    First Published Nov 23, 2023, 9:50 AM IST

    On November 22, 2023, reports from Variety indicate that Hollywood star Jamie Foxx is facing a new lawsuit, accused of sexually assaulting a woman referred to as Jane Doe at a rooftop bar in New York in 2015. The alleged incident occurred at the Catch restaurant rooftop in New York City, where the accuser claims Foxx took her to a secluded area, touched her breasts, and groped her against her will.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)

    According to court documents, the woman and her friend were seated at a table next to Foxx, who was accompanied by Mark Birnbaum, the owner of the bar. Around 1 am, the woman's friend approached Foxx for a photo, leading to the actor complimenting Jane and making suggestive comments. The complainant alleges that Foxx, who appeared intoxicated, then escorted her to a more secluded part of the rooftop, where he allegedly groped her breasts and inserted his fingers into her vagina and anus.

    Despite a security guard reportedly witnessing the incident, no intervention occurred. The woman's friend eventually intervened, and Foxx walked away. The lawsuit also claims that the accuser required medical treatment as a result of the assault. Seeking compensation for pain, suffering, emotional distress, anxiety, and humiliation, the woman has filed the lawsuit against Foxx, Birnbaum, and Catch NYC.

    The legal action is filed under New York's Adult Survivors Act, which allows a one-year revival window for filing sexual abuse claims that would otherwise be barred. The lawsuit seeks a trial by jury and both compensatory and punitive damages.

    It is worth noting that, at the time of the alleged incident in 2015, Jamie Foxx was in a relationship with actress Katie Holmes. Additionally, this is not the first time Foxx has faced accusations of harassment; in 2018, during the MeToo movement, another woman accused him of sexually harassing her in 2002. Foxx denied those allegations.

