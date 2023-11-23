Anurag Kashyap to teach filmmaking in Kerala? Here's what we know

Anurag Kashyap recently disclosed some exciting plans for his future endeavors during a podcast interview with host Shubra Aiyappa on "Flip The Script With Shubra." Anurag Kashyap has articulated a deep-seated enthusiasm not only for crafting films but also for sharing his wealth of knowledge with aspiring filmmakers.

In the podcast, Aiyappa inquired about Kashyap's personal goals or aspirations. In response, the filmmaker revealed that he has an extensive bucket list, two prominent items of which involve dedicating more time to reading and venturing into the realm of teaching filmmaking to young, aspiring talents.

The director disclosed, "Which is now going to materialize because I’m going to teach at Kottayam, Kerala. I like to mentor young filmmakers." This revelation showcases Kashyap's commitment to nurturing the next generation of storytellers and passing on his wealth of experience in the film industry.

During the podcast, Kashyap also shared a heartwarming anecdote about his driver's son. The driver approached Kashyap seeking assistance for his son's career. Despite the son's strong educational background, Kashyap recognized his creative interests and took him under his wing. Kashyap guided the young man into the world of graphic novels, fostering a newfound passion and directing him towards a different career path. This experience exemplifies Kashyap's eagerness to share his knowledge and provide opportunities to those with creative inclinations.

In his own words, Kashyap expressed his enthusiasm for such mentoring opportunities, stating, "I love doing that. I have access to these things that I want to share with people and say, ‘Chal aaja, tereko corrupt karta hoon (Come, let’s corrupt you).’”

As for Kashyap's notable filmography, works like "Black Friday," "Dev.D," "The Lunchbox," and "Udta Punjab" showcase his diverse storytelling skills. Additionally, Kashyap has ventured into acting in films such as "Gulaal," "I Am," "AK vs AK," "Kuttey," and "Haddi," showcasing his versatility in the Indian film industry.