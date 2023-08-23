Hera Pheri 3: Paresh Rawal reacts to controversy; reveals Kartik Aaryan 'had different role'

Ahead of his much-awaited film Dream Girl 2, which will release in the theatres soon, in a recent interview, veteran Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal finally broke his silence and opened up on the controversial Kartik Aaryan and 'Hera Pheri 3' row. Keep scrolling down to know the details of what he said.

In November last year, Paresh Rawal announced that Kartik Aaryan got roped in for Hera Pheri 3. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, he responded to a query from said fan surrounding the cast of Hera Pheri 3 and confirmed Kartik Aaryan is on board for the sequel. Soon, it created a stir on social media. Many ardent Akshay Kumar fans strongly expressed disappointment and anger with Kartik reportedly replacing Akshay Kumar in the hit franchise. In an interview earlier this year, the veteran actor cleared the air and stated that Kartik and Akshay were supposed to star in Hera Pheri 3 but that the Shehzada star would not be a part of it anymore.

ALSO READ: Anupama: Rupali Ganguly fans throng streets to catch a glimpse - WATCH

As per reports, the original cast comprising Akshay Kumar as Raju, Paresh Rawal as Baburao Apte and Suniel Shetty as Shyaam will now take the Hera Pheri franchise forward in all possibility. The film will go on floors in September. In fact, Shetty exclusively revealed to a leading entertainment portal that a while back, the Hera Pheri 3 promo teaser video got shot. And now, Paresh Rawal, within a conversation with the portal, addresses the whole infamous and controversial episode where he approved Kartik to be a part of the film and the backlash that followed.

Opening up on what exactly went wrong, Paresh Rawal said, "Kartik Aaryan had a different role in the film. He was not supposed to play Raju, played by Akshay Kumar in the first two films. His character was not cut from the same cloth as Raju and was made with a different fabric."

Paresh Rawal opening up on Kartik Aaryan and his role, added, "His role was different and had a different kind of energy than Raju. The premise of his character was different. One should not be afraid of backlashes. And once people watch a film, they forget all the backlashes."

ALSO READ: Drake reveals that he wanted 'fairy tale' wedding with* Rihanna; however situations turned topsy-turvy