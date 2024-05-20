Sports

Chari Hawkins: Top 9 moments of the American track and field athlete

Image credits: Instagram

Winning the 2015 NCAA Division - Indoor Championships

Chari claimed the title in the pentathlon, marking a significant milestone in her collegiate career while competing for Utah State University

Image credits: Instagram

Representing the USA at the World University Games (2015)

Hawkins competed in the heptathlon at the World University Games in Gwangju, South Korea, showcasing her talents on an international stage

Image credits: Instagram

Setting Personal Bests in Heptathlon (2016)

Chari set several personal bests in the heptathlon, including an impressive score of 6,046 points, further establishing herself as a top competitor in the event

Image credits: Instagram

Silver Medal at the Thorpe Cup (2016)

Hawkins won a silver medal at the Thorpe Cup, an annual heptathlon and decathlon competition between the USA and Germany, demonstrating her ability to compete at a high level.

Image credits: Instagram

Competing in the USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships (2017)

Chari participated in the prestigious USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships, solidifying her status as one of the top heptathletes in the country

Image credits: Instagram

Winning the Gold Medal at the Thorpe Cup (2017)

In a repeat performance, Hawkins clinched the gold medal at the Thorpe Cup, highlighting her consistency and prowess in the heptathlon

Image credits: Instagram

Qualifying for the IAAF World Championships (2019)

Chari earned a spot to compete at the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar, representing the USA on one of the biggest stages in track and field

Image credits: Instagram

Competing at the Pan American Games (2019)

Hawkins represented the USA at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, competing in the heptathlon and gaining valuable international experience

Image credits: Instagram

Breaking the 6,000 Point Barrier in Heptathlon (2019)

Chari achieved a significant career milestone by breaking the 6,000-point barrier in the heptathlon, underscoring her elite status in the sport.

Image credits: Instagram
