Sports
Chari claimed the title in the pentathlon, marking a significant milestone in her collegiate career while competing for Utah State University
Hawkins competed in the heptathlon at the World University Games in Gwangju, South Korea, showcasing her talents on an international stage
Chari set several personal bests in the heptathlon, including an impressive score of 6,046 points, further establishing herself as a top competitor in the event
Hawkins won a silver medal at the Thorpe Cup, an annual heptathlon and decathlon competition between the USA and Germany, demonstrating her ability to compete at a high level.
Chari participated in the prestigious USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships, solidifying her status as one of the top heptathletes in the country
In a repeat performance, Hawkins clinched the gold medal at the Thorpe Cup, highlighting her consistency and prowess in the heptathlon
Chari earned a spot to compete at the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar, representing the USA on one of the biggest stages in track and field
Hawkins represented the USA at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, competing in the heptathlon and gaining valuable international experience
Chari achieved a significant career milestone by breaking the 6,000-point barrier in the heptathlon, underscoring her elite status in the sport.