Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: From Akshay Kumar to Shaktikanta Das, list of prominent early voters

    Voting is taking place in 49 constituencies across six states and two Union Territories (UTs) in this phase. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has urged people to vote for love and not hatred, stressing the need to cast their ballots against unemployment and inflation.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: From Akshay Kumar to Shaktikanta Das, list of prominent early voters AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 20, 2024, 11:35 AM IST

    Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Farhan Akhtar, along with Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, were among the notable early voters in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Monday (May 20). Several other celebrities also stepped out in the early hours to cast their votes in Mumbai.

    Voting is taking place in 49 constituencies across six states and two Union Territories (UTs) in this phase. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has urged people to vote for love and not hatred, stressing the need to cast their ballots against unemployment and inflation.

    'India stands with Iran': PM Modi condoles President Ebrahim Raisi's death in chopper crash

    Prominent early voters in Lok Sabha elections phase 5:

    Akshay Kumar (Actor)
    Farhan Akhtar (Actor)
    Rajkummar Rao (Actor)
    Janhvi Kapoor (Actor)
    Shaktikanta Das (RBI Governor)
    Mayawati (BSP Chief)
    N Chandrasekaran (Tata Sons Chairman)
    Piyush Goyal (Union Minister)
    Smriti Irani (Union Minister)
    Anil Ambani (Industrialist)

    Other Bollywood celebrities who voted early included Sanya Malhotra and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker.

    Speaking to reporters, Shaktikanta Das, after casting his vote at a polling center near his official residence in south Mumbai, urged all voters to come out in large numbers. "This is a right in our parliamentary democracy, and everyone should exercise it," he said.

    Spoof video featuring Sonia, Rahul Gandhi takes aim at Congress legacy (WATCH)

    While standing in a queue at a polling station in Bandra West, Farhan Akhtar spoke to a news agency and said, "My vote is for good governance, a government that looks after all the people and gives us a better city."

    Last Updated May 20, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-770 May 20 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-770 May 20 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Believers Church head KP Yohannan's mortal remains brought to Thiruvalla; funeral on May 21 anr

    Kerala: Believers Church head KP Yohannan's mortal remains brought to Thiruvalla; funeral tomorrow

    'India stands with Iran': PM Modi condoles President Ebrahim Raisi's death in chopper crash anr

    'India stands with Iran': PM Modi condoles President Ebrahim Raisi's death in chopper crash

    Kerala witnesses heavy rainfall; IMD issues red alert for 4 districts on May 20 2024; Check anr

    Kerala witnesses heavy rainfall; IMD issues red alert for 4 districts; Check

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Jailed separatist amritpal singh gets mike as poll symbol gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Jailed separatist Amritpal Singh gets ‘mike’ as poll symbol

    Recent Stories

    A look at Radhika Merchant's space-themed wedding party outfit RKK

    A look at Radhika Merchant's space-themed wedding party outfit

    Bengaluru SHOCKER: 12-year-old girl eats liquid nitrogen paan at wedding, gets hole in her stomach vkp

    Bengaluru SHOCKER: 12-year-old girl eats liquid nitrogen paan at wedding, gets hole in her stomach

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-770 May 20 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-770 May 20 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Ebrahim Raisi's death in chopper crash: All about US-made Bell-212 helicopter that Iran President was on gcw

    Ebrahim Raisi's death in chopper crash: All about US-made Bell-212 helicopter that Iran President was on

    Throwback Monday: When Malaika Arora termed Salman Khan 'Ultimate Sex Symbol' RKK

    Throwback: When Malaika Arora termed Salman Khan 'Ultimate Sex Symbol'

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon