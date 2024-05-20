Lok Sabha elections 2024: From Akshay Kumar to Shaktikanta Das, list of prominent early voters

Voting is taking place in 49 constituencies across six states and two Union Territories (UTs) in this phase. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has urged people to vote for love and not hatred, stressing the need to cast their ballots against unemployment and inflation.

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Farhan Akhtar, along with Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, were among the notable early voters in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Monday (May 20). Several other celebrities also stepped out in the early hours to cast their votes in Mumbai.

Prominent early voters in Lok Sabha elections phase 5:

Akshay Kumar (Actor)

Farhan Akhtar (Actor)

Rajkummar Rao (Actor)

Janhvi Kapoor (Actor)

Shaktikanta Das (RBI Governor)

Mayawati (BSP Chief)

N Chandrasekaran (Tata Sons Chairman)

Piyush Goyal (Union Minister)

Smriti Irani (Union Minister)

Anil Ambani (Industrialist)

Other Bollywood celebrities who voted early included Sanya Malhotra and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker.

Speaking to reporters, Shaktikanta Das, after casting his vote at a polling center near his official residence in south Mumbai, urged all voters to come out in large numbers. "This is a right in our parliamentary democracy, and everyone should exercise it," he said.

While standing in a queue at a polling station in Bandra West, Farhan Akhtar spoke to a news agency and said, "My vote is for good governance, a government that looks after all the people and gives us a better city."

