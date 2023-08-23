Anupama: Rupali Ganguly fans throng streets to catch a glimpse - WATCH

Rupali Ganguly's role in "Anupamaa" touched hearts as she transformed from a housewife to a strong woman. Her recent visit to Ahmedabad event garnered massive fan love. Dressed in traditional attire, she greeted fans with humility.

Rupali Ganguly has truly won over a million hearts with her incredible performance in the widely-watched television reality show "Anupamaa." The way she brings to life the journey of a housewife breaking free to become a strong, independent woman has struck a chord with viewers. People have showered her with praise for her role on the show, and she's built a dedicated fan base that has turned her into an instant star. Just recently, she paid a visit to Ahmedabad for an event, and her fans there gave her the warmest welcome.

During her trip to Ahmedabad, Rupali Ganguly experienced a heartwarming outpouring of affection from her fans at the event. Can you imagine? Thousands of her supporters gathered at the venue, all just to catch a glimpse of the beloved star they adore. On August 18, a bunch of photos and videos from the event made their way online. One video showed Rupali dressed up in traditional attire, looking absolutely stunning in a heavy red saree with intricate details. She completed the look with traditional accessories like jhumkas, a mangalsutra, a bindi, and rings. And those curly locks of hers were left open, adding to her charm. She even took a moment to interact with the crowd, flashing a warm smile and waving at her excited fans.

In another snapshot, you could see Rupali Ganguly folding her hands, seeking blessings from portraits of Gods. And there was this one particular group photo that caught everyone's attention. It seemed like Rupali might have been at a jewelry showroom, with the store's name proudly displayed on the wall in big, bold, golden letters. In that photo, she stood alongside others, holding a bouquet of flowers in her hands.

A tweet about the event captured the vibe perfectly: "The crowd, the craze, the energy. And that’s the aura carried out by our one and only Rupali Ganguly. She is looking so divine and royal."

The folks on Twitter wasted no time in sharing their feelings. One person wrote, "If this isn't stardom and craze, then I don't know what is. The way Rupali Ganguly stays humble despite all the love she gets is truly heartwarming." Another tweet said, "Her grace and poise shine through, and her beauty comes from deep within."

In her acting journey, Rupali Ganguly started off with the television series "Sukanya," and from there, she's come a long way. She's been part of so many well-loved shows like "Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin," "Zindagi Teri Meri Kahani," "Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai," "Apki Antara," and "Parvarrish: Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi," among others.