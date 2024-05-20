Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Apple introduces new feature to reduce motion sickness for iPhone and iPad users; Here's how it works

    Apple has announced a new feature for iOS users with motion sickness that will help them use their iPhone in a moving car. According to the company, motion sickness is caused by a sensory conflict between what a person feels and sees. 

    First Published May 20, 2024, 5:01 PM IST

    Apple has announced new accessibility features for iOS users who feel nauseous while trying to use their phone or tablet in a moving car. According to the company, a sensory conflict arises when an individual experiences dissonance between their visual and tactile perceptions. The tech behemoth will address this problem by releasing Vehicle Motion Cues, a new function for iPhones and iPads that can lessen motion sickness in occupants of moving cars. All of these new accessibility features will be available later this year, according to the blog article.

    Apple mentioned in its blog post that with the Vehicle Motion Cues feature, animated dots on the edges of the screen represent changes in vehicle motion to help reduce sensory conflict without interfering with the main content. It further stated, "The feature can be turned on and off in the Control Centre or set to show automatically on the iPhone."

    The tech giant continues to prioritise accessibility by adding capabilities for individuals with impairments in addition to the Vehicle Motion Cues tool. One of them is called eye tracking, and as the name suggests, users can navigate, scroll, and access functions like physical buttons, swipes, and other gestures solely with their eyes on their iPhone or iPad screen.

    Voice shortcuts for even more hands-free control, as well as support for bespoke vocabularies and complicated words, colour filters, and sound recognition functions in CarPlay, are also included. Passengers and drivers who are deaf or hard of hearing can use these features to receive notifications when sirens and automobile horns sound.

    Moreover, Apple has introduced a new Music Haptic feature that allows users who are deaf or hard of hearing to experience music on their iPhone. Apple said, “With this accessibility feature turned on, the Taptic Engine in the iPhone plays taps, refined vibrations, and textures to the audio of the music.”

    Last Updated May 20, 2024, 5:02 PM IST
