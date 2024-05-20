Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar blessed with a baby boy, name their son Vedavid

    On Monday, actress Yami Gautam and her director husband Aditya Dhar were blessed with a baby boy.

    Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar blessed with a baby boy, name their son Vedavid RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published May 20, 2024, 12:44 PM IST

    On Monday, actress Yami Gautam and her director husband Aditya Dhar took to Instagram to share that they are blessed with a baby boy. Excited to embrace the journey of parenthood, they thanked the doctors and other medical professionals at Mumbai's Surya Hospital. Yami and Aditya named their son Vedavid.

    The post

    Also read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao and others cast vote

    Celebrities congratulate the couple

    Several Bollywood superstars, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Mrunal Thakur, and Neha Dhupia, congratulated the couple in the comments section.

    Professional front

    Meanwhile, Yami disclosed her pregnancy at the trailer launch for their most recent flick, 'Article 370.' The couple married in June 2021, after dating for more than two years.

    Last Updated May 20, 2024, 12:44 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Video Punish those who don't vote says Paresh Rawal, as he flaunts his inked fingers RBA

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: 'Punish those who don't vote' says Paresh Rawal, flaunts his inked fingers (WATCH)

    Post MMS leaked, Gungun Gupta viral dance video on a Haryanvi song goes viral (WATCH) RBA

    Post MMS leaked, Gungun Gupta's VIRAL dance video on a Haryanvi song goes viral (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: From Akshay Kumar to Shaktikanta Das, list of prominent early voters AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: From Akshay Kumar to Shaktikanta Das, list of prominent early voters

    Rajinikanth joins celebration of grandson Ved's cricket themed birthday party RBA

    WATCH: Rajinikanth joins celebration of grandson Ved's cricket-themed birthday party

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao and others cast vote RKK

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao and others cast vote

    Recent Stories

    5 key tips to make your Apple iPad's battery last longer gcw

    5 key tips to make your iPad's battery last longer

    Tennis Happy Birthday Karen Khachanov: 10 quotes by the Russian tennis star osf

    Happy Birthday Karen Khachanov: 10 quotes by the Russian tennis star

    Outrage in Bengaluru: Private schools shock parents with 30% fee hike for academic year 2023-24 vkp

    Outrage in Bengaluru: Private schools shock parents with 30% fee hike for academic year 2023-24

    Israel Mossad behind Iran President Ebrahim Raisi's chopper crash? Internet abuzz with conspiracy theories snt

    Israel-Mossad behind Iran President Ebrahim Raisi's chopper crash? Internet abuzz with conspiracy theories

    Video Punish those who don't vote says Paresh Rawal, as he flaunts his inked fingers RBA

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: 'Punish those who don't vote' says Paresh Rawal, flaunts his inked fingers (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon