Is Rekha wearing sindoo as she steps out to cast vote?

Rekha makes a great style statement during her rare public appearance to vote. The seasoned diva's sindoor is once again the talk of the town.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood's most renowned diva made a rare public appearance to cast her vote. Rekha donned a white chikankari Indian dress and still looked stunning today.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Once again, the Bollywood veteran diva's sindoor drew notice and reignited discussion. Even though she is not married, Rekha frequently wears sindoor. 

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Rekha has begun to make fewer public appearances, but when she does, she wins hearts, as seen by her most recent visit, in which she joyfully posed and met the media.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Rekha has frequently been linked to Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan; it is even reported that she wears a sindoor with his name on it.

Image credits: Varinder ChawlaVarinder Chawla

Rekha displays her voting mark as she steps out for the critical activity, encouraging supporters to do the same.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Rekha has been a fashion icon for years and continues to live up to her position as the ultimate diva.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla
