India declares day of state mourning on May 21 after Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, FM killed in chopper crash

Government of India declares day of state mourning on May 21 to honour Iranian President Raisi and Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, with flags at half-mast and suspension of official entertainment.

Following the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the country's foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in a shocking helicopter crash on Sunday night, the Government of India on Monday announced a day of state mourning to honour the departed dignitaries. The Ministry of Home Affairs announced that on May 21, flags across the nation will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where the national flag is regularly displayed. Additionally, as a mark of respect, there will be no official entertainment activities on this solemn day.

Also read: Israel-Mossad behind Iran President Ebrahim Raisi's chopper crash? Internet abuzz with conspiracy theories

"Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister have passed in a helicopter crash, as a mark of respect to the departed dignitaries Government of India has decided that there will be one day's state mourning on 21st May throughout India. On the day of mourning, the national flag will be flown at half mast throughout India on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day," the MHA said in a statement.

63-year-old Raisi, a figure representing conservative and hardline factions in Iranian politics, was president for nearly three years and appeared on track to run for re-election next year. The crash, which occurred on Sunday amidst challenging conditions in mountainous terrain and icy weather in East Azerbaijan, sparked massive shockwaves worldwide. Iran has already declared five days of mourning following the death of its president, foreign minister and other senior officials.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Raisi and acknowledged Raisi's contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship.

"Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening the India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow," PM Modi tweeted.

Following the tragic demise of Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, the responsibility of leading the executive branch has been entrusted to Mohammad Mokhber, the country's first vice president. Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has outlined that Mokhber will assume this role, with the mandate to oversee the administration for a maximum period of 50 days.

Also read: Iran President Raisi dies in chopper crash: Legacy of 'The Butcher of Tehran' & succession protocol explained

During this interim period, Mokhber is tasked with ensuring the continuation of governance and preparations for upcoming elections, maintaining stability amidst the nation's mourning, as announced by Ayatollah Khamenei.

Meanwhile, Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri was appointed as acting foreign minister after the death of Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash.

Bagheri's appointment, previously serving as deputy foreign minister under Amir-Abdollahian, was disclosed by government spokesperson Ali Bahadori Jahromi via state television.

Latest Videos