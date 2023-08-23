Drake reveals that he wanted 'fairy tale' wedding with Rihanna; however situations turned topsy-turvy

Rapper Drake had a long-term relationship with pop singer Rihanna and has declared his love for her in public. The rapper expressed his desire for a picture-perfect family with the singer on LeBron James' HBO programme The Shop. Drake, however, discovered as he looked back on his life that, despite his initial desire to marry her and have a happily ever after family, life's realities had taken him in a different direction. He realised that the road life had selected for him did not always match what seemed beautiful on paper.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez's surprise visit to Karol G's LA concert wins hearts of fans

On the show, he revealed: “As life takes shape and teaches you your own lessons, I end up in this situation where I don’t have the fairy tale, like, ‘Oh, Drake started a family with Rihanna and this is like so perfect, it looks so good on paper. By the way, I wanted that too at one time." Up until 2016, their relationship was intermittent. The couple decided to keep their romance private in order to properly grow it and keep it hidden from prying eyes, Pinkvilla said.When Drake openly declared his love for Rihanna while giving her the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Music Video Awards in 2016, their romance made headlines. She was "someone I've been in love with since I was 22," he admitted, confessing his feelings for her. He emphasised how close they were. In her winning speech, Rihanna reportedly made reference to her native Barbados, claiming that her people would be proud of her. Before exiting the stage, she made a point of thanking Drake and kissing him.

ALSO READ: AP Dhillon opened up on why he does not 'want to do bollywood songs' now; Know details