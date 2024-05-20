First time in 2 months: Ship that caused Batlimore Bridge collapse refloated, moves back to port (WATCH)

Since March 26, the vessel named Dali had remained stationed at the site of the collapse, which claimed the lives of six construction workers and caused significant traffic disruptions into Baltimore Harbor.

The container ship involved in the tragic collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge was successfully refloated and has commenced its return journey to port on Monday, nearly two months after the incident. Since March 26, the vessel named Dali had remained stationed at the site of the collapse, which claimed the lives of six construction workers and caused significant traffic disruptions into Baltimore Harbor.

Shortly after 6 a.m., crews commenced maneuvers to extract the vessel from the wreckage. After a few starts and stops, the ship slowly began to retreat from the collapse site. It is anticipated to travel at a speed of approximately 1 mph during the roughly 2.5-mile trip back to port, significantly slower than the speed it was traveling when the collision occurred. The ship's bow still bore remnants of the bridge's steel trusses, and it remained coated in concrete from the collapsed roadway.

Authorities have outlined their intention to unload the containers from the ship and conduct necessary short-term repairs while it remains docked in Baltimore.

The decision to refloat and commence the ship's movement was strategically timed to coincide with Monday morning's high tide, as it was anticipated to provide optimal conditions for the operation, as stated by the Key Bridge Response Unified Command.

The Dali was accompanied by several tugboats as it made its way to the marine terminal, with the operation anticipated to span at least 21 hours.

In a significant development on May 13, crews executed a controlled demolition to dismantle the largest remaining section of the collapsed bridge.

A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board revealed that the Dali encountered four electrical blackouts over a period of roughly 10 hours prior to its departure from the Port of Baltimore for Sri Lanka, culminating in the collision with the bridge.

