    Lok Sabha polls 2024: 'Punish those who don't vote' says Paresh Rawal, flaunts his inked fingers (WATCH)

    Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal was one of the early voters in Mumbai. After casting his ballot, the veteran actor talked with photo journalists outside the voting station.

    Punish those who don't vote says Paresh Rawal, as he flaunts his inked fingers
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published May 20, 2024, 12:22 PM IST

    The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are a significant event in India. In Maharashtra's Phase 5, several Bollywood stars voted early. They demonstrated their civic duties by posing for photographs with tattooed fingertips, signifying they had voted. Bollywood celebs' election participation demonstrates how significant public celebrities are in supporting democracy and voting. 

    Their participation can encourage more individuals to vote, demonstrating that every vote counts. Actors such as Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar have utilised social media to promote voting. Paresh Rawal was one of Mumbai's early voters. After casting his ballot, the veteran actor talked with photojournalists outside the polling station. 

    Also Read: A look at Radhika Merchant's space-themed wedding party outfit

    He said, “Aap kahoge sarkar yeh nahin karti, woh nahi karti aur agar aj aap mathdaan nahi karoge toh uske liye zimmedaar aap honge. Aur sarkaar zimmedaar nahin hai. Jo log vote nahin karte… unka kuch naa kuch toh pravdhan hona chahiye. Ya toh tax badha do. Kuch naa kuch toh saza ya reaction hona chahiye.”

    Paresh Rawal, the versatile Bollywood actor, is all set to charm the audience with his upcoming projects. He will be joining forces with Vaani Kapoor and Aparshakti Khurrana for a family dramedy, a project written and directed by Navjot Gulati.

    According to reports, a source connected to the project stated that the untitled film would be produced by 'Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films' alongside Ankur Takrani. The insider elaborated, saying, "It's a family dramedy set against the backdrop of dysfunctional relationships in current times. The producers were looking for a cast of reputable performers to spearhead the project, and Vaani Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Aparshakti Khurrana said yes right away. The film will begin soon, with a lengthy start-to-finish schedule in London."

    Also Read: Throwback: When Malaika Arora termed Salman Khan 'Ultimate Sex Symbol'

    Paresh Rawal will also appear in three back-to-back comedic routines that will have the audience laughing. The actor appears in Hera Pheri 3 alongside comic heavyweights Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. He also has Awara Pagal Deewana 2 and Welcome to the Jungle in the works. 

    Last Updated May 20, 2024, 12:22 PM IST
