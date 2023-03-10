Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Has Ileana D'Cruz got banned from working in Tamil film industry? know details

    Ileana D'Cruz, the stunning South industry star, has got banned from the Tamil film industry after she failed to appear in a film despite receiving her payments.

    Has Ileana D'Cruz got banned from working in Tamil film industry? know details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 10, 2023, 10:37 AM IST

    Ileana D’Cruz, might not be doing films actively. But, the actress has a massive fan following on social media, where she actively shares her photos and videos. The actress, who was last seen in The Big Bull and had impressed everyone with her incredible acting talent in Barfi, Pokhiri, and Baadshaho, has reportedly been banned from the Tamil film industry.

    If numerous reports floating around in Tamil news portals are true, then the alleged ban has been imposed in the light of a complaint filed by a Tamil producer claiming that the actress had taken advance payment for a project but then failed to partake in the shooting process. It resulted in heavy losses endured by the producers. According to a Hindi regional news portal, Ileana got banned from starring in Tamil films.

    ALSO READ: Fans slam Hailey during Justin Bieber's surprise performance at Don Toliver's Rolling Loud gig; read details

    However, no official confirmation has come out from the producer, Ileana, or her team. Speaking about Tamil films, Ileana was featured in the critically-acclaimed Nanban in 2012, which garnered her positive reviews.

    Just one month ago, Ileana got hospitalized. She had shared photos from there, leaving fans worried. She posted a collage of two pictures on her Instagram stories. In one of the photos, an IV tube is attached to her wrist while she lies in the hospital bed. The second photo was taken, in all probability, after she was discharged and returned home. She captioned the collage, "What a difference a day makes. Also, some lovely doctors and, 3 bags of IV fluid."

    She also thanked her fans who messaged her, enquiring about her health. In a separate story, she posted a smiling picture of herself and wrote, "To everyone messaging me about my health, thank you so much for your concern for me. I truly appreciate the love. I can assure you that I am fine now. Got some good medical care at the right time."

    Although it is unclear what led to Ileana being hospitalized, in an earlier interview, the actress revealed that she suffered from body dysmorphic disorder since 12-years-old.

    Ileana D’Cruz last appeared as Meera Rao in The Big Bull. She has Tera Kya Hoga Lovely and an untitled Shirsha Guha film in the pipeline. Ileana will shortly debut in a web series. The actor reportedly signed the upcoming online series from Applause Entertainment.

    ALSO READ: Namrata Malla SUPER-SEXY 9 Photos: Bhojpuri actress makes fans sweat in BOLD bikinis

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2023, 10:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fans slam Hailey during Justin Bieber's surprise performance at Don Toliver's Rolling Loud gig; read details vma

    Fans slam Hailey during Justin Bieber's surprise performance at Don Toliver's Rolling Loud gig; read details

    Satish Kaushik passed away: Anupam Kher gets teary-eyed during his best friend's last rites vma

    Satish Kaushik passed away: Anupam Kher gets teary-eyed during his best friend's last rites

    Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika's recent Instagram photo of hugging her father makes fans emotional vma

    Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika's recent Instagram photo of hugging her father makes fans emotional

    Satish Kaushik funeral: Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, and many more pay their last respect RBA

    Satish Kaushik funeral: Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, and many more pay their last respect

    Im so good-looking that Man Marco Donatelli who likens himself to young Leonardo DiCaprio shocks with bold claim snt

    'I'm so good-looking that...': Man who likens himself to young Leonardo DiCaprio shocks with bold claim

    Recent Stories

    Argentina spat with United Kingdom over Falklands Islands threatens sale of Tejas fighter aircraft

    Argentina's spat with UK over Falklands Islands threatens sale of Tejas fighter aircraft

    football UEFA Europa League 2022-23: Marcus Rashford, Erik ten Hag hail Manchester United character to exorcise Liverpool humiliation with Real Betis win-ayh

    Europa League: Rashford, ten Hag hail Man United's character to exorcise Liverpool humiliation with Betis win

    Union Minister Anurag Thakur slams New York Times over Kashmir op-ed, claims foreign media nourishing a grudge against India

    Anurag Thakur slams New York Times over Kashmir op-ed, claims foreign media nourishing grudge against PM Modi

    Fans slam Hailey during Justin Bieber's surprise performance at Don Toliver's Rolling Loud gig; read details vma

    Fans slam Hailey during Justin Bieber's surprise performance at Don Toliver's Rolling Loud gig; read details

    WPL 2023, DC vs MI: Mumbai Indians asserts bragging rights in top-of-the-table tie; thrashes Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets-ayh

    WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians asserts bragging rights in top-of-the-table tie; thrashes Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon