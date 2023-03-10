Has Ileana D'Cruz got banned from working in Tamil film industry? know details

Ileana D'Cruz, the stunning South industry star, has got banned from the Tamil film industry after she failed to appear in a film despite receiving her payments.

Ileana D’Cruz, might not be doing films actively. But, the actress has a massive fan following on social media, where she actively shares her photos and videos. The actress, who was last seen in The Big Bull and had impressed everyone with her incredible acting talent in Barfi, Pokhiri, and Baadshaho, has reportedly been banned from the Tamil film industry.

If numerous reports floating around in Tamil news portals are true, then the alleged ban has been imposed in the light of a complaint filed by a Tamil producer claiming that the actress had taken advance payment for a project but then failed to partake in the shooting process. It resulted in heavy losses endured by the producers. According to a Hindi regional news portal, Ileana got banned from starring in Tamil films.

However, no official confirmation has come out from the producer, Ileana, or her team. Speaking about Tamil films, Ileana was featured in the critically-acclaimed Nanban in 2012, which garnered her positive reviews.

Just one month ago, Ileana got hospitalized. She had shared photos from there, leaving fans worried. She posted a collage of two pictures on her Instagram stories. In one of the photos, an IV tube is attached to her wrist while she lies in the hospital bed. The second photo was taken, in all probability, after she was discharged and returned home. She captioned the collage, "What a difference a day makes. Also, some lovely doctors and, 3 bags of IV fluid."

She also thanked her fans who messaged her, enquiring about her health. In a separate story, she posted a smiling picture of herself and wrote, "To everyone messaging me about my health, thank you so much for your concern for me. I truly appreciate the love. I can assure you that I am fine now. Got some good medical care at the right time."

Although it is unclear what led to Ileana being hospitalized, in an earlier interview, the actress revealed that she suffered from body dysmorphic disorder since 12-years-old.

Ileana D’Cruz last appeared as Meera Rao in The Big Bull. She has Tera Kya Hoga Lovely and an untitled Shirsha Guha film in the pipeline. Ileana will shortly debut in a web series. The actor reportedly signed the upcoming online series from Applause Entertainment.

