    Namrata Malla SUPER-SEXY 9 Photos: Bhojpuri actress makes fans sweat in BOLD bikinis

    First Published Mar 9, 2023, 5:51 PM IST

    Namrata Malla, a Bhojpuri actress, is loved by her fans for flaunting her toned body, abs, and booty in her colorful and BOLD Bikinis. Her fans love her stunning body. These are the nine times when her Bikini pictures went viral on Instagram and shook the internet.

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla has a strong presence on social media. Namrata Malla frequently shares photos and videos with her followers, which is highly popular among Namrata Malla followers. She is flaunting her toned body, booty, abs, and legs in these BOLD Bikini pictures on social media.

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla looks hot and captivating as she soars the temperature high by donning the golden bikini in this new viral photo on social media. She serves a dose of sensual looks that have soared the temperature and fashion element on the 'gram as she gives seductively looks at the camera and flaunts her cleavage. Namrata accentuated her look with brown sunglasses and a shimmery golden neckpiece with pink lip shade on her lips.

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    In the photo, Namrata Malla is wearing a BOLD black bikini bra. The actress looks captivating in the bikini set. Namrata Malla is displaying her toned body and cleavage in the picture.

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    In this picture, Namrata looks sultry as she amplifies the hotness in the colorful BOLD bikini and short denim blue-colored shorts.

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    As soon as this picture of Namrata Malla was released on Instagram, in which she elevates the hotness in her black and white bra with searing poses, it raised the heat on social media and is now viral.

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    In this image, Namrata serves her fans a dose of seductive looks and sexiness in her bold sky-blue colored Bikini and a colorful wrap-around skirt.

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    In this image, Namrata Malla is flaunting her cleavage, abs, and toned booty in a risque and BOLD floral printed sky blue colored Bikini with short grey shorts.

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    In this picture, Namrata Malla is soaring the temperature on social media by donning a BOLD dark blue colored bra and short black shorts.

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla upped the stakes and hotness on Instagram with her sexy avatar in a BOLD red bikini and bottoms as she gave a scorching hot pose in the waters.

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    In this picture, Namrata Malla ups the oomph and hotness level in a black and white BOLD bikini and is flaunting her toned abs and body.

