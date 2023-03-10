Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fans slam Hailey during Justin Bieber's surprise performance at Don Toliver's Rolling Loud gig; read details

    The Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber drama has taken a new turn now. Lately, ardent Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez fans suddenly abused the latter during Justin Bieber’s performance. Read on to know more.

    Fans slam Hailey during Justin Bieber's surprise performance at Don Toliver's Rolling Loud gig; read details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 10, 2023, 9:45 AM IST

    The Selena Gomez-Hailey Bieber drama has no end and is becoming an unstoppable force, at least for now. The majority of the internet has decided to side with Selena. At the same time, global fans and #Selenators continue to troll Hailey. 

    Speaking of which, Pop star Justin Bieber wife, the Hailey Bieber haters, have moved on from being keyboard warriors and have now decided to call the model and entrepreneur out even in public spaces like concerts. Yes, you heard it right.

    ALSO READ: Namrata Malla HOT Pictures: Bhojpuri actress flaunts toned abs in black sports bra with belly dance moves

    Recently, Justin Bieber surprised the audience and his fans with a performance during a concert. However, some people in the audience ensured of making their hate and apparent dislike for his wife Hailey very much known and evident. Read on to learn what happened.

    Although Justin Bieber has canceled his Justice World Tour, he did make a surprise appearance at Don Toliver’s Rolling Loud gig recently. While his performance made headlines at first, now a new video from the concert has surfaced online, where some people and die-hard fans in the audience were abusing his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber.

    In a video that surfaced on TikTok and is now viral on Twitter, the crowd and audiences, are happily chanting ‘F**k Hailey’ right after Justin says, "Give it up for Don Toliver." However, it seems, from the video, that Justin Bieber could hear the abusing and screaming audience members.

    Recently, fans discovered Justin was following his former ladylove Selena Gomez on Twitter. Moreover, even Selena follows him on the micro-blogging site. Twitteratis and users quickly concluded that the What Do You Mean singer might have followed his ex-girlfriend amid the ongoing ‘eyebrow’ feud with his wife, Hailey. However, there is reportedly no truth to these rumors.

    On the other hand, shortly after announcing that she is taking a break from social media, Selena is back on TikTok. She even shared a few posts on her Instagram space. In the makeup tutorial shared on her TikTok handle recently, Selena said that her heart felt overwhelmed with the drama she had to deal with on social media. She also requested her followers to be kinder. The Rare singer asked her fans and followers to consider other people and their mental health.

    ALSO READ: Khushbu Sundar to Deepika Padukone: 9 times when celebs spoke up about their sexual abuse experiences

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2023, 9:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Satish Kaushik passed away: Anupam Kher gets teary-eyed during his best friend's last rites vma

    Satish Kaushik passed away: Anupam Kher gets teary-eyed during his best friend's last rites

    Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika's recent Instagram photo of hugging her father makes fans emotional vma

    Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika's recent Instagram photo of hugging her father makes fans emotional

    Satish Kaushik funeral: Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, and many more pay their last respect RBA

    Satish Kaushik funeral: Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, and many more pay their last respect

    Im so good-looking that Man Marco Donatelli who likens himself to young Leonardo DiCaprio shocks with bold claim snt

    'I'm so good-looking that...': Man who likens himself to young Leonardo DiCaprio shocks with bold claim

    Avatar The Way Of Water on OTT: Netflix or Prime Video-when and where to watch James Cameron's blockbuster? RBA

    Avatar: The Way Of Water on OTT: Netflix or Prime Video, when and where to watch James Cameron's blockbuster?

    Recent Stories

    WPL 2023, DC vs MI: Mumbai Indians asserts bragging rights in top-of-the-table tie; thrashes Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets-ayh

    WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians asserts bragging rights in top-of-the-table tie; thrashes Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets

    Satish Kaushik passed away: Anupam Kher gets teary-eyed during his best friend's last rites vma

    Satish Kaushik passed away: Anupam Kher gets teary-eyed during his best friend's last rites

    Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika's recent Instagram photo of hugging her father makes fans emotional vma

    Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika's recent Instagram photo of hugging her father makes fans emotional

    Healthcare tips: 6 seasonal vegetables that are MUST-TRY to lower your cholesterol levels RBA

    Healthcare tips: 6 seasonal vegetables that are MUST-TRY to lower your cholesterol levels

    Skincare tips: 6 ways to keep your heels crack-free and healthy this summer RBA

    Skincare tips: 6 ways to keep your heels crack-free and healthy this summer

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon