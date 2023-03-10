Fans slam Hailey during Justin Bieber's surprise performance at Don Toliver's Rolling Loud gig; read details

The Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber drama has taken a new turn now. Lately, ardent Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez fans suddenly abused the latter during Justin Bieber’s performance. Read on to know more.

The Selena Gomez-Hailey Bieber drama has no end and is becoming an unstoppable force, at least for now. The majority of the internet has decided to side with Selena. At the same time, global fans and #Selenators continue to troll Hailey.

Speaking of which, Pop star Justin Bieber wife, the Hailey Bieber haters, have moved on from being keyboard warriors and have now decided to call the model and entrepreneur out even in public spaces like concerts. Yes, you heard it right.

ALSO READ: Namrata Malla HOT Pictures: Bhojpuri actress flaunts toned abs in black sports bra with belly dance moves

Recently, Justin Bieber surprised the audience and his fans with a performance during a concert. However, some people in the audience ensured of making their hate and apparent dislike for his wife Hailey very much known and evident. Read on to learn what happened.

Although Justin Bieber has canceled his Justice World Tour, he did make a surprise appearance at Don Toliver’s Rolling Loud gig recently. While his performance made headlines at first, now a new video from the concert has surfaced online, where some people and die-hard fans in the audience were abusing his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber.

In a video that surfaced on TikTok and is now viral on Twitter, the crowd and audiences, are happily chanting ‘F**k Hailey’ right after Justin says, "Give it up for Don Toliver." However, it seems, from the video, that Justin Bieber could hear the abusing and screaming audience members.

Recently, fans discovered Justin was following his former ladylove Selena Gomez on Twitter. Moreover, even Selena follows him on the micro-blogging site. Twitteratis and users quickly concluded that the What Do You Mean singer might have followed his ex-girlfriend amid the ongoing ‘eyebrow’ feud with his wife, Hailey. However, there is reportedly no truth to these rumors.

On the other hand, shortly after announcing that she is taking a break from social media, Selena is back on TikTok. She even shared a few posts on her Instagram space. In the makeup tutorial shared on her TikTok handle recently, Selena said that her heart felt overwhelmed with the drama she had to deal with on social media. She also requested her followers to be kinder. The Rare singer asked her fans and followers to consider other people and their mental health.

ALSO READ: Khushbu Sundar to Deepika Padukone: 9 times when celebs spoke up about their sexual abuse experiences