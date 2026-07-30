Stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral wrapped his Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 stint, calling it a "high-level achievement." He spoke about the challenges, his transition from comedy to stunts, and the bond he shared with co-contestants like Orry and Rithvik.

Stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral has wrapped his adventurous stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, describing it as a "high-level achievement." Known for his quick wit and observational humour, Harsh traded the stage for high-octane stunts in Cape Town, South Africa, where the latest season of Rohit Shetty's reality show was filmed.

A High-Level Achievement

Reflecting on his journey, Harsh spoke to ANI and shared his experience. "It was amazing as Khatron Ke Khiladi was a different experience. For the viewers, there is excitement and an adrenaline rush. But for those who are performing, I think it's a high-level achievement. My entire journey of 40 days was a new challenge. We would spend hours to prepare for the stunts," the comedian shared.

From Comedy to Facing Fears

Harsh also spoke about his transition from entertaining audiences on the stage to facing his fears on the show. "It has all happened because of comedy in my life, even my Khatron stint. Even in the last season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', when Bharti ma'am (Bharti Singh) came, everyone remembers her jokes and the humour. For me, seeing the contestants' reactions, the team's reactions, and even Rohit sir's (Rohit Shetty) reactions, I feel that I had delivered it well. They were happy with me," he added.

Bonding with Co-Contestants

The comedian also spoke about his experience with other contestants, stating, "Before entering the show, we were thinking that we are mostly TV actors, how will we do? After going there, everyone supported each other a lot. When everyone was scared, we had to hold each other's hands. With the players, I shared a good bond with everyone like Orry, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Avinash Mishra, Avika Gor, Jasmin Bhasin, and Shagun Sharma. There was a good bond with them. Small jokes kept going on. We ate food together and had lunch during the day. That bonding also became an emotional connection."

The latest season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' is all set to air on August 1.