Guntur Kaaram: Has Pooja Hegde exited Mahesh Babu starrer much-awaited film?

Actress Pooja Hegde has decided to step back from her role in the film 'Guntur Kaaram,' starring Mahesh Babu and directed by Trivikram, citing scheduling conflicts. The change in casting was confirmed by exclusive sources --- By Amrita Ghosh

In a recent development, it has been reported that Pooja Hegde has decided to step back from her role as the leading lady in the upcoming Mahesh Babu and Trivikram film, titled Guntur Kaaram. The film has been making headlines for various reasons, including changes in the release date, script, and music director. According to a source close to the project, the shooting timelines for Guntur Kaaram have been constantly changing, leading to delays and reshoots. Additionally, frequent script changes have caused several other individuals to back out of the project.

Pooja Hegde, after careful consideration, has chosen to opt-out of the film due to scheduling conflicts. She has committed to working on multiple other films between June and December, and continuing with Guntur Kaaram would have disrupted her existing commitments. The source revealed that Pooja expressed her concerns to the producers and director before making her decision. Consequently, she has decided to focus on other Telugu and Hindi film projects instead.

Moreover, it has been noted that the film's music director, Thaman, is no longer associated with the project. There are rumors suggesting that Anirudh might be brought on board as a replacement.

On a positive note, it is expected that Trivikram and Allu Arjun will reunite for an upcoming entertainer, with an official announcement to be made soon. The duo previously collaborated on the blockbuster film Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo. This upcoming project is anticipated to be Allu Arjun's next film after Pushpa 2.