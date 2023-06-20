Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Guntur Kaaram: Has Pooja Hegde exited Mahesh Babu starrer much-awaited film?

    Actress Pooja Hegde has decided to step back from her role in the film 'Guntur Kaaram,' starring Mahesh Babu and directed by Trivikram, citing scheduling conflicts. The change in casting was confirmed by exclusive sources --- By Amrita Ghosh

    Guntur Kaaram: Has Pooja Hegde exited Mahesh Babu starrer much-awaited film ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 20, 2023, 5:34 PM IST

    In a recent development, it has been reported that Pooja Hegde has decided to step back from her role as the leading lady in the upcoming Mahesh Babu and Trivikram film, titled Guntur Kaaram. The film has been making headlines for various reasons, including changes in the release date, script, and music director. According to a source close to the project, the shooting timelines for Guntur Kaaram have been constantly changing, leading to delays and reshoots. Additionally, frequent script changes have caused several other individuals to back out of the project.
    ALSO READ: 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani': Shah Rukh Khan shares teaser, pens touching note for Karan Johar

    Pooja Hegde, after careful consideration, has chosen to opt-out of the film due to scheduling conflicts. She has committed to working on multiple other films between June and December, and continuing with Guntur Kaaram would have disrupted her existing commitments. The source revealed that Pooja expressed her concerns to the producers and director before making her decision. Consequently, she has decided to focus on other Telugu and Hindi film projects instead.

    Moreover, it has been noted that the film's music director, Thaman, is no longer associated with the project. There are rumors suggesting that Anirudh might be brought on board as a replacement.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

    ALSO READ: When Mahesh Babu opened up on why he did not go in 'Bollywood'

    On a positive note, it is expected that Trivikram and Allu Arjun will reunite for an upcoming entertainer, with an official announcement to be made soon. The duo previously collaborated on the blockbuster film Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo. This upcoming project is anticipated to be Allu Arjun's next film after Pushpa 2.

     

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2023, 5:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Bebe Rexha suffers head injury after fan hurls phone at her during NYC concert, watch video ADC

    Bebe Rexha suffers head injury after fan hurls phone at her during NYC concert, watch video

    When Mahesh Babu opened up on why he did not go in 'Bollywood' vma

    When Mahesh Babu opened up on why he did not go in 'Bollywood'

    Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning REVIEWS Heres how critics react to Tom Cruise latest film READ HERE (MAH)

    Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning REVIEWS: Here's how critics react to Tom Cruise’s latest film; READ HERE!

    Adipurush controversy: Prabhas led-movie amplifies huge chaos in India with calls for nationwide ban vma

    Adipurush controversy: Prabhas led-movie amplifies huge chaos in India with calls for nationwide ban

    'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani': Shah Rukh Khan shares teaser, pens touching note for Karan Johar ADC

    'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani': Shah Rukh Khan shares teaser, pens touching note for Karan Johar

    Recent Stories

    Photos: Avneet Kaur ramps up style game in blue halter-neck top and checkered pants vma

    Photos: Avneet Kaur ramps up style game in blue halter-neck top and checkered pants

    Punjab Assembly passes AAP government's bill for free Gurbani telecast from Golden Temple AJR

    Punjab Assembly passes AAP government's bill for free Gurbani telecast from Golden Temple

    Want to be more confident? 7 tips MSW

    Want to be more confident? 7 tips

    PM Modi's US Visit: Landmark GE-414 jet engine deal awaits in Washington

    PM Modi's US Visit: Landmark GE-414 jet engine deal awaits in Washington

    Bebe Rexha suffers head injury after fan hurls phone at her during NYC concert, watch video ADC

    Bebe Rexha suffers head injury after fan hurls phone at her during NYC concert, watch video

    Recent Videos

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon