'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani': Shah Rukh Khan shares teaser, pens touching note for Karan Johar

Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar's best friend and superstar, shared the official teaser of Johar's upcoming film, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. The King of Bollywood took to Instagram and wrote a pensive note for his long-term friend who recently completed 25 years as a director in the industry.

The one-minute preview doesn't give away any story details, but it does showcase the opulent setting Karan has prepared for his dazzling theatrical homecoming. Since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is the director's first theatrical release.

KJo is back with 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' to enchant the audience with his authentic style of filmmaking. It was originally promised by Karan that Rocky Aur Rani will pay a grand homage to the extravagant Bollywood musical dramas that he grew up watching and that it would feature more than half a dozen lip-synced song and dance routines, which are currently out of style. Khan captioned the post: "Wow @karanjohar 25 years as a filmmaker. You’ve come a long way baby!! Your father and my friend Tom uncle must be seeing this from heaven and feeling extremely happy and proud. Have always told you to make more and more films because we need the ethereal magic of love being brought to life… like only u can do. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani teaser is looking beautiful. Love you and best wishes to the cast and crew…" Check out the post here:

In the teaser, we see Ranveer and Alia caught up in a lot of drama as well as the chiffon sarees and dancing in the Swiss Alps that he revives in the movie. Karan succeeds in keeping everything a secret, arousing just the appropriate amount of interest among the audience. Check out the teaser of the film here:

