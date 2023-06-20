Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When Mahesh Babu opened up on why he did not go in 'Bollywood'

    Best known for his multi-layered and nuanced performances in films like Okkadu, Pokiri, Dookudu, Maharshi, Murari, and so on, an old viral video clip in which globally acclaimed South industry superstar Mahesh Babu opened up on why he did not go in Bollywood has gone viral on social media platform Reddit.

    First Published Jun 20, 2023, 4:25 PM IST

    Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest names in the South film industry who has created a permanent fixture for himself in Tollywood with impactful performances in films like Murari, Okkadu, Pokiri, Athadu, Dookudu, Businessman, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Srimanthudu, Maharshi, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Sarkaru Vaari Patta. Mahesh Babu is an Indian actor, producer, media personality, global South superstar and philanthropist with a massive fan following not just in the South, but also globally.

    While Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie SSMBB 28, titled Guntur Kaaram, has created a lot of hype and curiosity from the first look poster, which features him in a fierce avatar, all geared up and set for a fight with the villain and his army of goons, it is also true that the actor is currently busy in the shoot of this particular film directed by eminent South filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas.

    In a recent social media update where many actors come into headlines for their old video interview clips going viral, even Mahesh Babu has come into headlines for an old video clip from an interview that went viral. In the clip, he has opened up on why he did not move into Bollywood.

    In the viral interview clip, Mahesh Babu, giving a really detailed insight on why he does not want to move into Bollywood, said, "I do not know if I sound arrogant, but I did get a lot of offers in Hindi. But my simple thing is, I don't think they can afford me in Hindi. That is a main reason I can not waste my time because of the kind of respect I get here. The massive stardom I have here is so much. I never really thought of leaving my industry and going to another industry. I always thought that when you do films here. it will only get bigger."

    Mahesh Babu is gearing up for his upcoming action drama film SSMB 28. The film, which is currently in the making, is written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film also features Pooja Hegde, Sreeleela and Jagapathi Babu in important roles. Guntur Kaaram will release in theatres on January 13, 2024. Produced by Haarika & Hassinie Creations, the film has music composed by S Thaman. PS Vinod and Naveen Nooli will handle the cinematography and editing of this film.

    Mahesh Babu is a big name in the South film industry that has given many hit films and is a name to reckon with. Mahesh Babu and his upcoming film projects are exciting. Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie projects also include a pan-Indian action-entertainer film. The film will be directed and helmed by globally acclaimed South filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2023, 4:26 PM IST
