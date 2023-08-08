Rajinikanth's Jailer mania: Several Bengaluru, Chennai offices declare HOLIDAY on August 10; check details

Rajinikanth's Jailer marks Superstar's comeback to the big screen after two years. While the film will hit theatres on August 10, it is been reported that certain offices in Chennai and Bengaluru have declared leave for their employees to watch the film.

According to TOI's report, some Chennai and Tamil Nadu offices have also given their staff free tickets. Amidst this, a corporation issued a holiday notice proclaiming a vacation on August 10 "in honour of the release of superstar Rajnikanth's film Jailer." is also gaining traction on social media. "Due to the release of SUPER STAR RAJINI's film Jailer, we have decided to declare a holiday on August 10, 2023, to avoid a backlog of leave requests to the HR department," the notification stated. "We also take the privilege of going the extra mile to support antipiracy by providing free tickets to employees," the company noted. Look it up here:

Rajinikanth returns to the big screen after two years with Jailer. The film's trailer was just published, and it depicted Rajinikanth's two separate characters as a regular retired family guy and an angry man who spares no one when he goes into action. It was also disclosed that Rajinikanth's character in the film is the father of a police officer.

About Jailer:

The film marks Rajinikanth's comeback to the big screen after a two-year absence, and he plays a retired police officer. His first collaboration with Nelson Dilipkumar is Jailer. In addition to the Tamil celebrity, Jackie Shroff, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, and Yogi Babu play important parts in Jailer. Mohanlal will also make a cameo in the flick. Last month, Tamannaah Bhatia's scorching movements and Rajinikanth's surprise cameo in the jailer song Kaavaalaa left everyone amazed.

The film's producers have cast famous Malayalam actor Mohanlal in an extended cameo role. On August 5, the filmmakers turned to Twitter (or X) and unveiled a new poster depicting Rajinikanth and Mohanlal in the same frame. They may be seen conversing while seated on a couch. Sun Pictures captioned the poster, "5 days until Jailer Storm hits theatres!" "I've been in jail since August 10."