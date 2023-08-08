Entertainment

Shanaya Kapoor dresses up as 'desi Barbie', dons pink suit

Khushi Kapoor, cousin of Shanaya Kapoor, joined her at a recent celebration, and they shared a collection of images from their outing with pals.
 

Shanaya Kapoor channelles her inner Barbie

On Monday, Shanaya Kapoor attended a friend's pre-wedding party while channelling her inner Barbie.
 

Desi Barbie

"Desi (Indian) Barbie..." She captioned the post. Netizens could not keep calm and reacted to the post instantly.

Aspiring Actress

The aspiring actress, who will make her acting debut in Mohanlal's pan-Indian film Vrushabha, shared a number of pictures from the event. 

Shanaya's Cinematic Debut

Shanaya will make not debut with Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada in Karan Johar's Bedhadak, as per reports.

Adorable Comments

Vaani Kapoor commented, "So pretty..." An adorable fan commented saying, "Pretty in pink."

Groupfies On Point

Shanaya uploaded a couple group photos of Khushi Kapoor and their pals in addition to several solo shots of her grinning and posing in front of decorations.

