Shanaya Kapoor dresses up as 'desi Barbie', dons pink suit

Entertainment
Khushi Kapoor, cousin of Shanaya Kapoor, joined her at a recent celebration, and they shared a collection of images from their outing with pals.
On Monday, Shanaya Kapoor attended a friend's pre-wedding party while channelling her inner Barbie.
"Desi (Indian) Barbie..." She captioned the post. Netizens could not keep calm and reacted to the post instantly.
The aspiring actress, who will make her acting debut in Mohanlal's pan-Indian film Vrushabha, shared a number of pictures from the event.
Shanaya will make not debut with Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada in Karan Johar's Bedhadak, as per reports.
Vaani Kapoor commented, "So pretty..." An adorable fan commented saying, "Pretty in pink."
Shanaya uploaded a couple group photos of Khushi Kapoor and their pals in addition to several solo shots of her grinning and posing in front of decorations.