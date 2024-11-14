THIS is the driest place on Earth with no rainfall; Check out

The Atacama Desert, with no rainfall for 400 years, boasts a unique landscape. Its scenery evokes science fiction, with some areas resembling Mars

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 5:23 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 5:23 PM IST

Atacama Desert

Stretching over 1000 km in northern Chile, the Atacama Desert is one of Earth's most striking landscapes. Known as the world's driest desert, it hasn't seen rain for centuries, with some areas completely dry for hundreds of years

article_image2

Atacama Desert

Atacama's landscape is truly unique. Salt flats, wind-carved rock formations, and vast sand dunes create a scene reminiscent of science fiction. Parts of the desert resemble the surface of Mars

article_image3

Atacama Desert

NASA uses this desert as a testing ground for its Mars rovers. Places like the Valley of the Moon and wind-eroded peaks are also found in this desert region

article_image4

Atacama Desert

From 1570 to 1971, the Atacama Desert saw no rain. In 1971, rain finally arrived, leading to the Atacama Desert bloom. The sudden rain caused colorful flowers to blossom across the desert. Whenever similar rain occurs due to El Niño, the desert blooms. Thousands of tourists have visited Atacama to witness this spectacle. Most recently, the desert bloomed in July of this year

article_image5

Atacama Desert Bloom

Despite being one of Earth's driest places, with almost no rainfall, some life exists in this desert, sustained by 'camanchaca,' a coastal fog. The Atacama is also the world's largest fog desert. This dense fog helps sustain the desert's rare life forms, providing moisture from the Pacific Ocean, enough for hardy plants, rare algae, and some animals

article_image6

Atacama's Coastal Fog

Some parts of the Atacama receive less than 1 mm of rain annually. However, beneath the arid landscape lies a vast groundwater reserve called the "Atacama aquifer," believed to be a mix of ancient water deposits and runoff from the Andes Mountains

article_image7

El Tatio Geysers

While seemingly barren, the Atacama boasts El Tatio Geysers, a natural wonder with high spouting hot springs. At sunrise, steam columns rise from these geysers

article_image8

San Pedro de Atacama

Another wonder is Salar de Atacama, Chile's largest salt flat, with vast salt formations and flamingos. San Pedro de Atacama, the heart of the desert, is a beautiful town, home to the Atacameño indigenous culture, ancient petroglyphs, old fortress ruins, and vibrant local markets

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Why is India Gate no longer visible in Delhi? Uncover the reason behind it NTI

Why is India Gate no longer visible in Delhi? Uncover the reason behind it

Shifali Jamwal, daughter of retired Indian Brigadier, named Mrs Universe America 2024 gcw

Shifali Jamwal, daughter of retired Indian Brigadier, named Mrs Universe America 2024

Children's Day 2024: Date, History and Significance NTI

Children's Day 2024: Date, History and Significance

Paradox of choice? Study reveals how endless digital options are fueling boredom and impacting mental health snt

Paradox of choice? Study reveals how endless digital options are fueling boredom and impacting mental health

Mental Health: What happens to stroke survivors? Know psychological impact of stroke RBA

Mental Health: What happens to stroke survivors? Know psychological impact of stroke

Recent Stories

Pakistani to Pashmina-5 Stylish Winter Salwar Suit Designs RBA

Pakistani to Pashmina-5 Stylish Winter Salwar Suit Designs

Nita Ambani and Shalini Passi's luxury handbags collections RBA

Nita Ambani and Shalini Passi's luxury handbags collections

Spotless whites: Simple tips to remove tea and turmeric stains dmn

Spotless whites: Simple tips to remove tea and turmeric stains

Buy iPhone 15 NOW: Huge discounts; check Apple phone's latest price RBA

Buy iPhone 15 NOW: Huge discounts; check Apple phone's latest price

New Maruti Suzuki XL7: 7-Seater family car launch with 35 kmpl mileage RBA

New Maruti Suzuki XL7: 7-Seater family car launch with 35 kmpl mileage

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon