THIS is the driest place on Earth with no rainfall; Check out

The Atacama Desert, with no rainfall for 400 years, boasts a unique landscape. Its scenery evokes science fiction, with some areas resembling Mars

Atacama Desert

Stretching over 1000 km in northern Chile, the Atacama Desert is one of Earth's most striking landscapes. Known as the world's driest desert, it hasn't seen rain for centuries, with some areas completely dry for hundreds of years

Atacama Desert

Atacama's landscape is truly unique. Salt flats, wind-carved rock formations, and vast sand dunes create a scene reminiscent of science fiction. Parts of the desert resemble the surface of Mars

Atacama Desert

NASA uses this desert as a testing ground for its Mars rovers. Places like the Valley of the Moon and wind-eroded peaks are also found in this desert region

Atacama Desert

From 1570 to 1971, the Atacama Desert saw no rain. In 1971, rain finally arrived, leading to the Atacama Desert bloom. The sudden rain caused colorful flowers to blossom across the desert. Whenever similar rain occurs due to El Niño, the desert blooms. Thousands of tourists have visited Atacama to witness this spectacle. Most recently, the desert bloomed in July of this year

Atacama Desert Bloom

Despite being one of Earth's driest places, with almost no rainfall, some life exists in this desert, sustained by 'camanchaca,' a coastal fog. The Atacama is also the world's largest fog desert. This dense fog helps sustain the desert's rare life forms, providing moisture from the Pacific Ocean, enough for hardy plants, rare algae, and some animals

Atacama's Coastal Fog

Some parts of the Atacama receive less than 1 mm of rain annually. However, beneath the arid landscape lies a vast groundwater reserve called the "Atacama aquifer," believed to be a mix of ancient water deposits and runoff from the Andes Mountains

El Tatio Geysers

While seemingly barren, the Atacama boasts El Tatio Geysers, a natural wonder with high spouting hot springs. At sunrise, steam columns rise from these geysers

San Pedro de Atacama

Another wonder is Salar de Atacama, Chile's largest salt flat, with vast salt formations and flamingos. San Pedro de Atacama, the heart of the desert, is a beautiful town, home to the Atacameño indigenous culture, ancient petroglyphs, old fortress ruins, and vibrant local markets

Latest Videos