UPPSC 2024: CM Yogi Adityanath agrees to protesters' requests, exams to be held in single shift

Initially, the PCS exam was scheduled to be conducted over two shifts on December 7 and 8, while the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer (RO-ARO) preliminary exams were planned across three shifts on December 22 and 23.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 5:21 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 5:21 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Thursday (november 14) said that the upcoming PCS Preliminary Exam will now be held in a single day, following protests by students in Prayagraj who demanded the consolidation of exam dates. This development comes days after demonstrations in which aspirants called for a one-day, single-shift examination format to minimise confusion and logistical challenges.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath intervened after the protests gained traction, instructing the UPPSC to engage with students and find a solution that would alleviate their concerns.

A formal review was conducted, leading the UPPSC to revise the schedule in favor of a single-day examination, a move that officials believe will streamline the process and reduce stress for aspirants.

The UPPSC's decision to consolidate the PCS preliminary exams has been welcomed by students, who previously criticised the staggered format as unnecessarily complicated. The commission is expected to issue an official notification soon, outlining revised dates and further details for both the PCS and RO-ARO exams.

