    Heart of Stone: Alia Bhatt reveals how Gal Gadot reacted to her sudden pregnancy news

    Alia Bhatt shares how Gal Gadot embraced her pregnancy news, marking positivity for their debut Hollywood film "Heart of Stone." Despite challenges, Gadot's support underscores their camaraderie. The film's release on Aug 11 amplifies anticipation---by Amrita Ghosh

    First Published Aug 8, 2023, 12:08 PM IST

    Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the glory of her recently released Dharma movie, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. The movie is bringing great glory at the box office with each passing day, and her performance as Rani is being lauded by both critics and audiences. The movie marks Karan Johar’s return to the director’s seat after 7 long years. Karan had last directed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. While the actor is enjoying the fruits of her labour, she is also gearing up for her first Hollywood release this month. She is playing an antagonist’s role for the first time in her career opposite Gal Gadot in ‘Heart of Stone’.

    In a recent interview, Alia shared how her co-actor reacted to learning about her pregnancy as it was a spy-thriller and required her to do some stunts and actions. Despite the timing of her pregnancy presenting potential challenges, especially considering the action sequences she had to shoot for the film, Alia Bhatt revealed that Gal Gadot, who is also a producer of the movie, reacted positively to the news. Gal Gadot expressed her support and called Alia Bhatt's pregnancy a stroke of great luck.

    Alia Bhatt's debut Hollywood project, "Heart of Stone," is a spy thriller, and she spoke about this anecdote during the interview, highlighting the camaraderie and understanding between her and Gal Gadot.

    The film is set to release on August 11th, and Alia Bhatt's revelation about Gal Gadot's encouraging reaction adds an intriguing dimension to the anticipation surrounding the movie.

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
