Good news for Pawan Kalyan's fans; actor-turned-politician makes Instagram debut; check his account

Pawan Kalyan has finally signed up on Instagram. The Telugu actor's first appearance on the social networking site comes barely a day after his brother Nagendra Babu hinted at his plans. Although the actor did not specify when to join the site, it was widely assumed that he would make his presence known with his first post. That, however, was not the case. His Instagram debut was low-key, and he has yet to make his first post, but fans have gone crazy over the news.

On Monday (July 03), Nagendra Baby shared news about Pawan Kalyan's forthcoming Instagram debut. The announcement poster featured a silhouette of the star surrounded by images from his several popular films, like Johnny and Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi. "Storm warning! "The power is on its way to Instagram, giving us more time to connect," Nagendra Babu captioned the update.

A day before, he posted another tale with a link and QR code to Pawan Kalyan's official Instagram account. Look at it this way:

It should be remembered that Pawan Kalyan already has a tremendous fan base of over 5.3 million people on Twitter. The actor's motivation for joining Instagram is unknown, although his brother has previously stated that it is done so that the actor will have more time to communicate with his fans. Pawan Kalyan has more than 4 lakh followers on Twitter after only a few hours on the network.

Who is Pawan Kalyan?

Pawan Kalyan is the younger brother of actor Chiranjeevi and comes from the Allu-Konidela dynasty. He was friends with many Telugu film industry heavyweights, including Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Varun Tej, and Sai Dharam Tej.

In terms of work, Pawan Kalyan has numerous highly anticipated projects in the works, including the Telugu fantasy comedy Bro, in which he co-stars with Sai Dharam and Tej. The film, directed by Samuthirakani, is expected to enter theatres at the end of this month. In addition, the actress is working on the historical drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobbi Deol, and Nargis Fakhri. The film's release date, set in the 17th century, has not yet been announced.

As if that wasn't enough, the actor has also worked with Harish Shankar in the Telugu remake of the Tamil film Theri. The action film, titled Ustaad Bhagat Singh, will be released next year.