    BTS Star Jungkook's singles now available on Spotify, Apple Music, few South Korean streaming platforms

    Now, his singles 'Still With You' and 'My You' can be found on Spotify, Apple Music, and a few South Korean streaming services.

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 12:12 PM IST

    The BTS member Junkook left ARMY thrilled by uploading two of his past fan-favorite songs on major streaming sites just days before the debut of his solo track. Notably, his singles Still With You (2022) and My You (2020) are now streaming on South Korean streaming services VIBE and Genie in addition to Spotify and Apple Music for the first time. The music were first exclusively made available on YouTube and SoundCloud, but now the ARMY can enjoy listening to them on major streams. The BTS maknae's non-album release includes both Still With You and My You. They were initially made public as part of the Korean band's Festa celebrations. In addition to the two songs, Jungkook has already released a few other streamers.

    The BTS maknae's non-album release includes both Still With You and My You. They were initially made public as part of the Korean band's Festa celebrations. In addition to the two songs, Jungkook has already released a number of other singles, including Stay Alive (2022) from the 7Fates: Chakho soundtrack and Perfect Christmas (2013), which he co-wrote with Jo Kwon and RM, among others.

    Although Junkook's next digital single is being billed as his official solo debut, the BTS member has already taken part in significant partnerships. His joint soundtrack with Fahad Al Kubaisi for the 2022 FIFA World Cup saw enormous success the previous year. The youngest member of the well-known K-pop group also got the chance to play the soundtrack at the tournament's opening ceremony. BTS fans have a particular place in the hearts of the members of the group, and Jungkook showed his love and respect for them in the self-penned song My You, which was released in 2022.

    The song's lyrics express Jungkook's sincere gratitude to BTS's supporters, who are recognised as the group's success and source of joy. As Jungkook strives to give his fans an even more radiant and improved version of himself, the song conveys a message of constant growth and self-improvement. Despite the overwhelming emotions he experienced, Jungkook made an effort to ensure that the song wouldn't become too gloomy, infusing it with as many pleasant and lovely words as possible. Through My You, he wanted to convey his heartfelt appreciation and dedication to the ardent fans.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
