Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri takes potshots at Salman Khan over VIRAL 'lip-lock' kiss with Jad Hadid

While audiences and fanatics enjoy controversies and drama in Bigg Boss OTT 2 on Jio Cinema, the netizens were in for a shocking surprise as post eviction from Bigg Boss OTT season 2, Akanksha Puri took pot shots at Salman Khan over a viral lip-lock kiss with Jad Hadid.

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been attracting the eyeballs and attention of fans and audiences by showing them the real and raw sides of noted celebrities currently locked in the house as participants. TV actress Akanksha Puri and social media influencer Jad Hadid's steamy lip-lock definitely had raised the level of entertainment. With bold and confident aura, as they both made their way into the hearts of Indian audiences and fans with their strong and impressive performance in the biggest and most popular television reality series Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by global icon Salman Khan. This season is hitting all the right notes with fans and audiences.

Fans might know that recently during the Weekend Ka Vaar, the audiences and fans saved Abhishek Malhan and evicted Akanksha Puri due to fewer votes. Netizens love the dose of arguments, drama, fighting, controversies and shocking dares given to contestants inside the house. But this one managed to shake social media users and netizens.

It did not go unnoticed by Salman Khan, as he called out Jad for his behaviour and even had a showdown with Akanksha for sharing a 30-second kiss with the Dubai-based model on Weekend Ka Vaar. Following the argument, Salman announced Akanksha Puri getting evicted, thus bringing her short stint on Bigg Boss OTT 2 to an end.

And now, in a recent interview, Akanksha opens up on the much-talked-about passionate and sizzling French kiss she shared with Jad. While giving an insight on the same, Akanksha said, "During the kiss task, he went all out and was so deeply involved in it. He did not even consider it to be a task. He told Salman, sir, that he enjoyed it. Apart from it being a task, it felt personal to him." For the unversed, Jad was also called out on social media when he touched Akanksha inappropriately in an earlier episode.

She also took potshots at Salman Khan and added, "If it is so bad that the host is required to say a sorry, then why is it on the app as a promo? Why are you saying that it is giving you the highest TRPs among all the other episodes? Their reactions are contradictory."

