    Gauri Khan Book Launch: Proud husband Shah Rukh Khan goes gaga over wife's achievements (Video)

    First Published May 16, 2023, 8:13 AM IST

    Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan attended the book launch party for his wife, fashion designer Gauri Khan. Pictures from the coffee table book have pictures of Shah Rukh, Gauri, and their kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan, which recently went viral. Photos and videos of SRK and Gauri's book launch event on Monday have already gone viral.

    As soon as the celebrity couple entered, all eyes were on them. Shah Rukh wore an all-black suit, and Gauri matched him well in a matching outfit. Gauri led the way to the platform, and Shah Rukh quickly followed, greeting everyone with his signature namaste and adab. The actor then helped Gauri promote the book.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    Gauri's life in design is the subject of a coffee table book. The book details her rise to fame as a fashion designer and features never-before-seen photographs of her and her four children, Shah Rukh, Aryan, Suhana, and Abram. The book also includes never-before-seen photographs of her Mumbai home, Mannat, and the designer's creation process and other major works.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    Earlier this year, Shah Rukh spoke with Vogue about the book, saying, "I am excited to see what she has included in her book, and if by chance she has designed some space better than what she has done for me, I will force her to give me a discounted makeover for my space."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    Gauri Khan, for the uninitiated, is a well-known decorator. Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, and Karan Johar are just a few celebrities for whom she has done interior design. Her children Aryan and Suhana, are also getting ready to debut in Bollywood. Suhana will perform in The Archies, helmed by Zoya Akhtar, while Aryan is busy directing a web series.

