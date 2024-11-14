spirituality
In the Mahabharata, Karna killed Ghatotkacha. It is said Krishna was very happy at that time. He even explained the reason for his happiness to Bhima.
According to the Mahabharata, Ghatotkacha scared the Kaurava army with his illusionary powers during the war. He defeated many warriors, including Duryodhana, with his abilities.
Duryodhana asked Karna to fight Ghatotkacha. A fierce battle ensued between Karna and Ghatotkacha, but Karna was helpless against Ghatotkacha's magical powers.
Karna then decided to use the divine weapon he had saved for Arjuna. Ghatotkacha could not escape the attack of the divine weapon and died.
When Ghatotkacha died, Krishna was very happy and started laughing. Bhima, seeing Krishna happy and laughing at Ghatotkacha's death, asked him the reason.
Krishna said, 'The demon Ghatotkacha was harassing those who lived righteously, the saints. So, if he had not died today, I would have had to kill him myself.'
Krishna added, 'Karna has used the divine weapon that posed a threat to Arjuna on Ghatotkacha. Now Arjuna's life is not in danger. That is why I am happy.'