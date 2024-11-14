Newlywed woman molested by 4 men on Delhi-Aligarh train; husband thrashed with belt for intervening

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old newlywed woman, on way to her in-laws' house in Aligarh from Delhi, was allegedly molested by four men in the compartment of the special passenger train on Tuesday around midnight.

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old newlywed woman, on way to her in-laws' house in Aligarh from Delhi, was allegedly molested by four men in the compartment of the special passenger train on Tuesday around midnight. The woman was travelling with her husband, when the incident unfolded. Not only this, her husband was also thrashed with a belt by the accused when he tried to stop them.

According to a report by the Times of India (TOI), the woman alleged, "The goons started staring at me soon after the train departed from Delhi. When I objected, they tried to touch me. My husband tried to intervene, but he was attacked. Though I pleaded for help, other passengers watched silently."

Even after the couple deboarded at Aligarh railway junction, the harassment continued. The woman alleged that the Government Railway Police (GRP), instead of taking action against the accused, initially detained her husband. Outraged by the police’s response, the couple's relatives swiftly reached the station and staged a protest, demanding justice.

Under public pressure, the GRP released her husband and filed a case at the Aligarh GRP police station against the culprits.

Also read: Jaipur SHOCKER! Spa owner dragged, pulled by hair, thrashed by woman worker on road; video emerges (WATCH)

Police arrested one of the accused, identified as Jitu Sing, a resident of Usmanpur Khandauli in Agra. The remaining three, including Mahesh from Singh Kuberpur, remain at large, with two suspects still unidentified.

The newlyweds, married two months ago, had traveled from Delhi, where the husband runs a clothing business, to attend a family wedding.

Also read: Tulsi Gabbard's fiery action as military personnel goes viral after US intelligence chief appointment (WATCH)

Latest Videos