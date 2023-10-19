Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ganapath: Tiger Shroff, Jahnvi Kapoor groove to 'Hum Aaye Hain;' video sparks internet frenzy

    Excitement soars as new video featuring Tiger Shroff and Jahnvi Kapoor unite for a scintillating dance video on Ganapth: A hero Is Born song 'Hum Aaye Hain.' The internet is abuzz with anticipation for this action-packed movie!

    Ganapath Tiger Shroff, Jahnvi Kapoor groove to 'Hum Aaye Hain;' video sparks internet frenzy SHG
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 7:52 PM IST

    Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, the stars of the upcoming movie "Ganapath: A Hero is Born," are getting ready for its release in theaters this Friday, on October 20. This is a big deal because it marks their reunion on the big screen after nearly nine years since their first movie together, "Heropanti." The people behind the film are putting in a lot of effort to make sure everyone knows about it. They even got Janhvi Kapoor to dance with Tiger Shroff in a new video for one of the movie's songs called "Hum Aaye Hain," and this video is causing quite a stir on the internet.

    The folks who are making the movie, called Pooja Entertainment, shared a video of Janhvi Kapoor and Tiger Shroff dancing to this catchy new song on their social media. Since this song came out, it's been really popular, and it's trending on all the music platforms. With all the excitement building up for this action-packed movie, Janhvi and Tiger's dance duet has left fans really impressed. In the video, Janhvi looks stunning in a short top and jeans, while Tiger is wearing a black tank top and matching black pants. The video starts with Tiger and Janhvi getting close, and Tiger playfully tugging at her necklace and even putting it in her mouth. Then they both groove to the song, doing all the cool dance moves. Tiger also pulls Janhvi closer, and they both give a look to the camera while Tiger points to the audience. This video has become really popular on the internet and is being widely shared.

    "Ganapath: A Hero Is Born" is being presented by Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with Good Co. The movie is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. It's going to be released worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada this Friday.

