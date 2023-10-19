Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sunny Deol's birthday bash: Gadar 2 actor enjoys with family, performs Bhangra

    Indian film star Sunny Deol marks his birthday alongside his sons, Rajveer Deol and Karan Deol, as they all enjoy dancing to the vibrant dhol rhythms.

    Sunny Deol's birthday bash: Gadar 2 actor enjoys with family, performs Bhangra SHG EAI
    Renowned actor Sunny Deol has been enjoying the success of his latest movie, Gadar 2, and he's also celebrating his birthday today, on October 19th. To make his birthday extra special, he had a grand celebration with his family. Sunny Deol was all smiles as he danced to the lively beats of a dhol, performing the traditional Punjabi dance called Bhangra. His sons, Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol, joined in the fun and added to the joy of the occasion.

    They didn't forget the birthday cake, of course. Sunny Deol had his cake and even had his sons, Karan and Rajveer, feed him a piece. The proud father and his two sons posed for the media, capturing the happiness of the moment. It was a heartwarming family celebration.

    Sunny Deol recently starred in the highly praised movie Gadar 2, which was a sequel to the original Gadar: Ek Prem Katha released in 2001. The film, which hit theaters on August 11th, also featured actress Ameesha Patel and revolved around the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war of 1971. Sunny Deol's son, Rajveer Deol, made his debut in Bollywood with the film "Dono," in which he acted alongside actress Paloma Dhillon. The movie, directed by Avnish Barjatya, explored themes of love, relationships, and matters of the heart. Karan Deol, another son of Sunny Deol, made his debut in 2019 with "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas." He has an exciting project in the pipeline - "Apne 2," and fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

