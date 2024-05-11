Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Triptii Dimri HOT photos: 5 best summer outfits to steal from the 'Animal' actress

    First Published May 11, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

    Triptii Dimri often takes to social media to share pictures in wonderful outfits.

    article_image1

    Triptii Dimri is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Hindi-language films. She gained recognition for her role as Laila in the romantic drama film "Laila Majnu" (2018), directed by Sajid Ali and produced by filmmaker Imtiaz Ali.

    article_image2

    Triptii's performance in the film received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, earning her praise for her portrayal of the titular character.

    article_image3

    Born and raised in a small town in Uttarakhand, India, Triptii Dimri initially pursued a career in modeling before transitioning to acting. 

    article_image4

    She made her acting debut with "Laila Majnu," where she showcased her acting skills and garnered attention for her performance.

    article_image5

    Following her debut, Triptii Dimri appeared in the Netflix original film "Bulbbul" (2020), directed by Anvita Dutt. 

    article_image6

    In the film, she plays the lead role of Bulbbul, a young bride who experiences supernatural occurrences in her village. Her performance in "Bulbbul" received widespread acclaim, further establishing her as a promising talent in the Indian film industry.

