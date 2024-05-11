Triptii Dimri HOT photos: 5 best summer outfits to steal from the 'Animal' actress

Triptii Dimri often takes to social media to share pictures in wonderful outfits.

Triptii Dimri is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Hindi-language films. She gained recognition for her role as Laila in the romantic drama film "Laila Majnu" (2018), directed by Sajid Ali and produced by filmmaker Imtiaz Ali.

Triptii's performance in the film received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, earning her praise for her portrayal of the titular character.

Born and raised in a small town in Uttarakhand, India, Triptii Dimri initially pursued a career in modeling before transitioning to acting.

She made her acting debut with "Laila Majnu," where she showcased her acting skills and garnered attention for her performance.

Following her debut, Triptii Dimri appeared in the Netflix original film "Bulbbul" (2020), directed by Anvita Dutt.

In the film, she plays the lead role of Bulbbul, a young bride who experiences supernatural occurrences in her village. Her performance in "Bulbbul" received widespread acclaim, further establishing her as a promising talent in the Indian film industry.