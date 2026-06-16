The team of 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' reunited to celebrate the film's 25th anniversary. Stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, director Anil Sharma, and singer Udit Narayan attended the event, reflecting on the film's enduring legacy.

The team behind the blockbuster 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' reunited on Monday night to celebrate 25 years of the iconic film, bringing together lead stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel along with director Anil Sharma for a special anniversary event. Marking the milestone, the cast and crew reflected on the enduring popularity of the film, which remains one of Hindi cinema's most successful and beloved titles.

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Star-Studded Celebration

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel posed together for photographs at the celebration, while the team also gathered for group pictures. Singer Udit Narayan, who lent his voice to some of the film's most popular songs, including Udja Kale Kawan, Main Nikla Gaddi Leke, and Musafir Jaane Wale, also attended the event, dressed in an all white ensemble. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, actor Mushtaq Khan, Utkarsh Sharma also attended the event. Sunny, dressed in a shirt and jeans, cut a customised chocolate cake as members of the Gadar team cheered him on. Ameesha Patel attended the event in a golden lehenga.

Sunny Deol's Gratitude on Instagram

Earlier in the day, Sunny Deol took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion and revisit memories associated with the film and his character, Tara Singh. Sharing his gratitude with fans, the actor wrote, "25 Years Ago Gadar and Tara Singh conquered your hearts. 25 saal se pyaar ke rishte ki gaddi chall rahi aur aage bhi chalti hi rahegi. Thank you all for giving all of us 25 years of abundant love and making us stay in your hearts, hope we keep staying there." https://www.instagram.com/p/DZmvu4oDHZq/?img_index=1 Sunny also shared several stills from the film, taking audiences back to the early 2000s when Gadar: Ek Prem Katha first released.

Gadar's Enduring Legacy

Directed by Anil Sharma, the romantic-action drama starred Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles, alongside the late Amrish Puri. Set against the backdrop of the Partition, the film told the story of Tara Singh and Sakina, whose love story faces turmoil when Sakina's father forces her to remain in Pakistan, separating her from her family. Over the years, Gadar has remained one of the biggest blockbusters in Hindi cinema and continues to enjoy a strong fan following.

The franchise returned to the big screen with Gadar 2, which was released theatrically on August 11, 2023. The sequel also received a positive response from audiences, further cementing the popularity of the franchise. (ANI)