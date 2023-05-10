From Little Witch Academia to Death Note: 7 finest anime series to stream on Netflix

From Little Witch Academia to Death Note, here is a specially curated list of the 7 best anime series available to stream on OTT giant Netflix (Anushri Bokade).

In the past few years, the global OTT giant Netflix has added several intriguing anime series to its collection. Many genres like action, comedy, and romance are available on the streaming service as it has ensured to include a wide range of Anime series. Take a look!!

1. Little Witch Academia:

The streamer's repertoire includes Little Witch Academia, a gem that is underappreciated. This Yoh Yoshinari-directed animation series is a pleasure in muted tones. Atsuko Kagari aspires to be a revered witch like her role model.

2. Death Note:

In Death Note, a young man named Light Yagami discovers a magical notebook that he can use to kill anybody he chooses simply by writing their name within. The entire universe appears destined to burn in a never-ending skip.

3. Tekken: Bloodline:

Tekken: Bloodline is a surprisingly easy adaptation of the Tekken 3 plot, which follows fifteen-year-old Jin Kazama (Kaiji Tang) on his quest for his mother's revenge. It features character design and story structure that are evocative of the gameplay of the source.

4. Kotaro Lives Alone:

A 4-year-old boy living alone named Kotaro Sat moves in next door to a manga artist named Shin Karino. This endearingly fascinating ten-episode slice-of-life sitcom is humorous and self-aware.

5. Spriggan:

Spriggan is based on the Hiroshi Takashige and Ryji Minagawa manga. It made its big cut into this list after a brief six-episode run filled with action, stylish character design, and an intriguing idea to make up for a shaky beginning.

6. Eden:

The entire globe seems to be a continual skip fire. Therefore, adding some goodness to your end-of-the-world journey can not hurt. Humans have not lived on Earth in a thousand years. Eden 3 is a metropolis where AI robots live. The compelling character design of Eden is brought to life by superb voice acting.

7. Komi Can’t Communicate:

Komi Can't Communicate, directed by Ayumu Watanabe and based on the well-known manga series created by Tomohito Oda, follows socially indifferent Hitohito Tadano and wildly popular Shouko Komi. Komi Can't Communicates entire first season is available in the anime library.

