Malaika Arora HOT Photos: Actress looks ravishing in colorful beach-wear attires

Malaika Arora makes her fans and followers' hearts skip a beat with her viral photos and videos. Every time the actress leaves the house, she carries herself with style. The diva's recent photos flaunt her toned body in colorful beach-wear attires.

Image: Malaika Arora / Instagram

Image: Malaika Arora / Instagram

Malaika Arora oozes glam and poise with her sexy figure by donning a strapless pink and faint orange-colored floral work ensemble attire as she closes her eyes and smiles wide. The actress looks stunning.

Image: Malaika Arora / Instagram

Sitting on a rock and giving a carefree yet sensual look, Malaika Arora looks mesmerizing sight for fans in a faint green and lime yellow colored floral-print strapped ensemble outfit in the lap of nature.

Image: Malaika Arora / Instagram

Malaika Arora proves she is a true-blue-quintessential fashionista whose outfits are approved and loved by fans and netizens in this stunning faint green and lime yellow colored floral-print strapped cut-out waisted attire with a dangerously huge sized slit that flaunts her toned legs.

Image: Malaika Arora / Instagram

Malaika Arora oozes hotness and glam with poise in this bombshell avatar by donning a blood-red-colored plunging neckline blouse and red high-slit ghagra traditional attire that flaunts her toned legs as she gives a notorious expression towards the camera.

Image: Malaika Arora / Instagram

Malaika Arora captures the attention of fans as she looks glamorous and sexy in a white leaf and floral work bralette top and skirt outfit.

Image: Malaika Arora / Instagram