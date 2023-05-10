Malaika Arora HOT Photos: Actress looks ravishing in colorful beach-wear attires
Malaika Arora makes her fans and followers' hearts skip a beat with her viral photos and videos. Every time the actress leaves the house, she carries herself with style. The diva's recent photos flaunt her toned body in colorful beach-wear attires.
Image: Malaika Arora / Instagram
Image: Malaika Arora / Instagram
Malaika Arora oozes glam and poise with her sexy figure by donning a strapless pink and faint orange-colored floral work ensemble attire as she closes her eyes and smiles wide. The actress looks stunning.
Image: Malaika Arora / Instagram
Sitting on a rock and giving a carefree yet sensual look, Malaika Arora looks mesmerizing sight for fans in a faint green and lime yellow colored floral-print strapped ensemble outfit in the lap of nature.
Image: Malaika Arora / Instagram
Malaika Arora proves she is a true-blue-quintessential fashionista whose outfits are approved and loved by fans and netizens in this stunning faint green and lime yellow colored floral-print strapped cut-out waisted attire with a dangerously huge sized slit that flaunts her toned legs.
Image: Malaika Arora / Instagram
Malaika Arora oozes hotness and glam with poise in this bombshell avatar by donning a blood-red-colored plunging neckline blouse and red high-slit ghagra traditional attire that flaunts her toned legs as she gives a notorious expression towards the camera.
Image: Malaika Arora / Instagram
Malaika Arora captures the attention of fans as she looks glamorous and sexy in a white leaf and floral work bralette top and skirt outfit.
Image: Malaika Arora / Instagram
The white leaf and floral work bralette top and skirt, are joined in this attire of Malaika Arora. This outfit has a small cut-out design towards 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' fame bollywood diva Malaika's waist giving a glimpse of her toned abs.