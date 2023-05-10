Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uorfi Javed breaks silence about being 'removed' on last moment from Madhuri Dixit's guest list

    In a recent story on her Instagram handle, Uorfi Javed spoke about being uninvited at the last minute at an awards show and being removed from Madhuri Dixit's guest list. Know details.

    Uorfi Javed breaks silence about being 'removed' on last moment from Madhuri Dixit's guest list vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 10, 2023, 8:24 AM IST

    Uorfi Javed is known for her unique fashion sense and social media presence. Uorfi rose to fame after featuring in Bigg Boss OTT in 2021. In the Hindi film industry, people often get awestruck and admire her aura and how she carries herself in bold attires. 

    With her gutsy fashion choices, she is known for calling out the people whose behaviour towards her is inappropriate in her stories or with the suitable arc of words in her bytes and interviews.

    ALSO READ: 'Nailed it': Netizens laud Shraddha Kapoor for her superb French and British accent - WATCH

    Uorfi Javed is known for her candid speeches and for calling out the people whose behaviour towards her is unacceptable in her stories or with the suitable arc of words in her bytes and interviews. She never remained silent about wrong events and always spoke up about the harsh truths of society, Bollywood, and any specific terrible people. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

    Uorfi Javed has talked about an occasion in which she was at the last minute disinvited from a Mumbai function because she was not on actor Madhuri Dixit's 'guest list'.

    Uorfi shared a screenshot of Madhuri Dixit from a paparazzi’s Instagram account. She wrote, "Fun fact about this event. They reached out to my team, inviting me. I accepted the invitation, canceled my plans, and arranged my outfit. At the last moment, they told me and my team that I am not invited anymore to the event.

    Uorfi added, "When we asked them the reason for the same. They said I am not on Madhuri's guest list (what a weird reason). Bhai mai mar nahi rahi kahi jaane k liye but to tell someone not to come last moment after inviting them. Grow some balls or borrow from me!."

    Being an outsider, Uorfi had to face an insult that every newcomer faces. Many newcomers have experienced it, and some who use their skills effectively are occasionally ignored and left alone, but they choose not to speak up out of fear of losing their jobs. However, Uorfi Javed, a brave woman, did not let it stop her and spoke up against discrimination, which was well-liked by her admirers and received unconditional support online. Stay tuned for more updates on Uorfi's upcoming projects.

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed slams Madhuri Dixit's event team; here's why

    Last Updated May 10, 2023, 9:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Never Have I Ever Season 4 trailer OUT: Witness Devi on an emotional and dramatic roller coaster ride vma

    Never Have I Ever Season 4 trailer OUT: Witness Devi on an emotional and dramatic roller coaster ride

    Fast X: BTS star Jimin collaborates with Vin Diesel for THIS song; know details vma

    Fast X: BTS star Jimin collaborates with Vin Diesel for THIS song; know details

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui has 'no complaints' after controversy with estranged wife Aaliya; know details vma

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui has 'no complaints' after controversy with estranged wife Aaliya; know details

    Is Sobhita Dhulipala dating Naga Chaitanya? Know what actress finally has to say ADC

    Is Sobhita Dhulipala dating Naga Chaitanya? Know what actress finally has to say

    Priyanka Chopra opens up about how she fell down on her butt on Love Again red carpet ADC

    Priyanka Chopra opens up about how she fell down on her butt on 'Love Again' red carpet

    Recent Stories

    Elon Musk WhatsApp cant be trusted Twitter to allow calls encrypted texts soon gcw

    Elon Musk: WhatsApp can't be trusted; Twitter to allow calls, encrypted texts soon

    Never Have I Ever Season 4 trailer OUT: Witness Devi on an emotional and dramatic roller coaster ride vma

    Never Have I Ever Season 4 trailer OUT: Witness Devi on an emotional and dramatic roller coaster ride

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Let's build '40% commission-free state': Rahul Gandhi to voters AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Let's build '40% commission-free state': Rahul Gandhi to voters

    Karnataka Election 2023 Sudha Murthy asks youth to learn from oldies and vote after casting her vote gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Sudha Murthy asks youth to learn from 'oldies' and vote

    Delhi man high on drugs watched porn walked 40 km to find rape and kill children convicted gcw

    Delhi man high on drugs, watched porn, walked 40 km to find, rape and kill children; convicted

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon