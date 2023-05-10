Uorfi Javed breaks silence about being 'removed' on last moment from Madhuri Dixit's guest list

In a recent story on her Instagram handle, Uorfi Javed spoke about being uninvited at the last minute at an awards show and being removed from Madhuri Dixit's guest list. Know details.

Uorfi Javed is known for her unique fashion sense and social media presence. Uorfi rose to fame after featuring in Bigg Boss OTT in 2021. In the Hindi film industry, people often get awestruck and admire her aura and how she carries herself in bold attires.

With her gutsy fashion choices, she is known for calling out the people whose behaviour towards her is inappropriate in her stories or with the suitable arc of words in her bytes and interviews.

Uorfi Javed has talked about an occasion in which she was at the last minute disinvited from a Mumbai function because she was not on actor Madhuri Dixit's 'guest list'.

Uorfi shared a screenshot of Madhuri Dixit from a paparazzi’s Instagram account. She wrote, "Fun fact about this event. They reached out to my team, inviting me. I accepted the invitation, canceled my plans, and arranged my outfit. At the last moment, they told me and my team that I am not invited anymore to the event.

Uorfi added, "When we asked them the reason for the same. They said I am not on Madhuri's guest list (what a weird reason). Bhai mai mar nahi rahi kahi jaane k liye but to tell someone not to come last moment after inviting them. Grow some balls or borrow from me!."

Being an outsider, Uorfi had to face an insult that every newcomer faces. Many newcomers have experienced it, and some who use their skills effectively are occasionally ignored and left alone, but they choose not to speak up out of fear of losing their jobs. However, Uorfi Javed, a brave woman, did not let it stop her and spoke up against discrimination, which was well-liked by her admirers and received unconditional support online. Stay tuned for more updates on Uorfi's upcoming projects.

