From “Dil Chahta Hai” to “Dum Laga Ke Haisha”: here are 9 best Bollywood rom- coms you must watch

Sometimes, we all just simply want to relax and watch a movie that makes us feel good, brings back memories of the first love, and inspires us to believe in "happy endings"! If that is what you want today, here is the list of awesome Bollywood rom-coms you should not miss: (Anushri Bokade)

Check out the following best Rom-coms that you can binge watch:

Dil Chahta Hai (2001): One of the most innocent love tales ever captured is in this Bollywood film's homage to friendships, and of course, the more you talk about the comedy in this movie, the less funny it is. Every twenty-something will be able to connect to it because it depicts so many various types of relationships in the lives of three males who have just graduated from college.

Kal Ho Na Ho (2003): A dying man makes the decision to marry his love and her best friend. Even after more than 12 years, this movie is just as relevant as ever. In this movie, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, and SRK all give commendable performances. When they're romantic, you want to fall in love; when they're humorous, you can't stop laughing; and when they're tragic, you need to have a box of tears nearby. This movie takes you on an intense emotional ride.

Hum Tum (2004): Hum Tum, the movie that elevated the conflict between the sexes to a whole new level, tells the story of a boy and a girl who are completely at odds with one another and who simply cannot endure falling passionately in love over the course of seven years. Rani Mukerji's outstanding performance and Saif's perfect comic timing make it possibly the best Bollywood rom-com ever.

Jab We Met (2007): A depressed man meets a wacky, fun-loving girl, and the two embark on an extraordinary voyage. This movie is undoubtedly one of Imtiaz Ali's best creations, and it represents the pinnacle of Shahid and Kareena Kapoor's professional careers. You should must watch only movie that truly characterise Bollywood romance.

Cheeni Kum (2007): 'Cheeni Kum' is a mature love tale between the two unlikeliest of persons - a man in his 60s and a lady in her 30s. Despite being commercially unsuccessful, it is one of the best rom-coms ever thanks to some outstanding performances from Tabu and Amitabh.

Band Baaja Baaraat (2010): As wedding planners, two 'business partners' experience unprecedented heights of success, but when cupid strikes, everything goes awry. 'Break Pakore Ki Kasam', a scene from this movie, has one of Bollywood's greatest portrayals of Delhiites is a must watch.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013): It is uncommon to discover a popular Bollywood movie that is both sincere and marketable. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani boasted of all the elements necessary to create a traditional Bollywood masala movie, including romance, cool music, exotic settings, a star-studded cast, and well-known dance routines. In spite of everything, it managed to capture the essence of life. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, one of the best coming-of-age films you can find in Bollywood, wonderfully represents this youthful and restless generation, their concept of romance, their friendships, and their challenges.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2014): While the first one did receive favourable reviews, it was the sequel's hilarious performances by Deepak Dobriyal and Kangana Ranaut that literally had the entire nation rolling on the floor in laughter. The unorthodox Datto in the lead provided a fresh perspective on romance in the movie.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015): In the movie "Dum Laga Ke Haisha," a small-town man initially hates his overweight wife because she isn't the kind of attractive lady he's always desired as a partner but finally learns to love her for who she is. This movie has its share of hilarious moments and heart-warmingly tender ones. It also imparts a crucial lesson in love. DLKH is unquestionably one of the best films of Bollywood.