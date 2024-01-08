Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has to say THIS about Tiger 3's performance; blames Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

    Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta suggests Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' might have fared better if released before Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan.' While 'Jawan' became 2023's highest-grossing Indian film, 'Tiger 3' earned less. This is what according to him set the difference

    First Published Jan 8, 2024, 10:58 AM IST

    Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has weighed in on the box office performance of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' and Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3,' expressing his belief that the outcome might have been different had Salman Khan's film been released before Shah Rukh Khan's.

    While 'Jawan' became the highest-grossing Indian film, crossing the Rs 1000 crore mark after its release on September 7, 2023, 'Tiger 3' reportedly earned Rs 450 crore at the box office following its release on November 12, 2023.

    Sanjay Gupta took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his perspective, suggesting that the dynamics might have shifted if Maneesh Sharma's 'Tiger 3' had been released prior to Atlee Kumar's 'Jawan.' Gupta credited Atlee Kumar with setting a new benchmark, stating, 'It’s just that Atlee set a whole new benchmark with every scene he shot.'

    'Jawan,' the action thriller, marked the Hindi debut of director-producer Atlee Kumar and was produced by Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, under their production banner Red Chillies Entertainment. In addition to SRK, the film featured Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra, with Deepika Padukone making a special appearance. With earnings exceeding Rs 1,148.32 crore, it emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023.

    On the other hand, 'Tiger 3,' the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, achieved global business of nearly Rs 466 crore, making it the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023.

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2024, 10:58 AM IST
