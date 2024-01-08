Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui calls Abhishek Kumar 'thankless'; Here's what happened

Bigg Boss 17's Jan 7 episode saw Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar clash over the latter's alleged ingratitude towards Ankita Lokhande. The dispute escalated into a heated verbal exchange, with Samarth Jurel advising against bringing up past issues

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, which aired on January 7, 2024, tensions flared between contestants Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar, resulting in a heated exchange of words. The dispute arose when Faruqui accused Kumar of displaying an ungrateful attitude towards Ankita Lokhande, who supposedly played a role in bringing him back into the Bigg Boss house.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Munawar Faruqui approached Abhishek Kumar, expressing his displeasure with the latter's behavior since his re-entry. Faruqui asserted that Kumar quickly revealed his true colors, particularly in his interactions with Ankita Lokhande. The Udaariyaan actor promptly defended himself, questioning Faruqui's sudden advocacy for Lokhande. Kumar mentioned that Ankita Lokhande had referred to him as 'Task Kumar' and 'Gulam Kumar,' leading him to dub her as 'Task Lokhande.'

Faruqui continued to emphasize that Lokhande had gone against the housemates to save Kumar, and he questioned whether Kumar's gratitude had diminished. In response, Kumar claimed to have already thanked Lokhande and asserted his right to express his opinions when he saw fit. The argument escalated as Faruqui labeled Kumar as 'thankless,' and the stand-up comedian expressed his frustration, stating, "You'll be the last person I'm fighting with."

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar re-enters house in style; Salman Khan schools Samarth Jurel (VIDEO)

Amidst the verbal sparring, Samarth Jurel intervened, warning Abhishek Kumar not to resurrect past issues, echoing advice given by Salman Khan. Isha Malviya also entered the conversation, prompting a sharp response from Kumar, who asked her to leave. Jurel reminded Kumar of Salman Khan's advice to avoid dwelling on past matters.