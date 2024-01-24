Fighter REVIEW: Is Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's action thriller worth your money? Read THIS

Fighter First Review: The film Fighter is set to hit the theatres on January 25. We have got our hands on the first review of this Siddharth Anand directorial, and it will likely open to a good start.

Deepika Padukone is ready to kick off 2024 with a bang with her first release, following a successful year in 2023 with Pathaan and Jawan, respectively. We're talking about Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Singh Grover. Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, is an aerial action drama starring the four leading actors as Indian Air Force officers.

Fighter's teaser, trailer, posters, and songs have all been the talk of the town, generating excitement among the public. Everyone is eagerly expecting the film's theatrical premiere. During this period of expectation, discussion has centred on the film's box office success and the reviews it will get.

#FighterReview : ⭐⭐⭐1/2….#Fighter offers you enough aerial actions mixed in with back stories and patriotism that is easy to follow .... Good looking lead actors,

Great looking flying machines, dreadful villain with engaging script make this a perfect big screen watch...👍 pic.twitter.com/ElI5SyDOfn — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) January 23, 2024

Well, with Fighter due to enter cinemas on January 25, we get our hands on the first review of this Siddharth Anand flick, and it is expected to get off to a fantastic start. According to Always Bollywood's assessment, Fighter has a fascinating narrative, terrific aerial action, back stories, attractive actors, a nasty villain, and flying machines, and it is a fantastic big-screen movie.

The tweet read as, "#Fighter offers you enough aerial actions mixed in with back stories and patriotism that is easy to follow .... Good looking lead actors, Great looking flying machines, dreadful villain with engaging script make this a perfect big screen watch". Interestingly, Fighter was given 3.5 star ratings.

Meanwhile, speaking about Fighter, Siddharth Anand said, "We gave it our best. It's not an easy film. I've filmed a few action films before, but this experience has been different. Everyone has assisted us; this is a collaborative endeavour, not a one-man show. "Everyone has contributed to the film".