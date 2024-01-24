Fighter: 7 reasons to watch Hrithik, Deepika's action thriller

Entertainment
Here are 7 reasons why you shouldn't miss this action thriller.
The movie follows Indian Air Force officers and suggests inspiration from real-life events of the tragic attacks on Indian forces in the Pulwama region in 2019.
The ensemble cast also features Karan Singh Grover as Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, Akshay Oberoi as Squadron Leader Basheer Khan, and Sanjeeda Shaikh.
Fighter promises to revolutionise film aerial action. The movie shows fighter jets and helicopters, setting the stage for explosive explosions and high-octane chases.
The trailer shows Hrithik Roshan and Rishabh Sawhney's villain fighting in a dramatic and visually amazing scene. Anticipation for these thrilling moments is high.
Rishabh Sawhney sets the stage for a gripping face-off with Hrithik that is sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.
The fresh pair of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the movie Fighter is the USP of the movie.
The dynamic duo of Vishal and Shekhar have composed the album, while the evocative lyrics have been penned by Kumaar.
Anil Kapoor plays the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, known as Rocky. Rocky, an inspiring commander, prepares his aviators for many situations, including war.