'LOVE AND WAR': Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set for his next film and this time it is with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The epic story is titled 'LOVE AND WAR' and will get its theatrical release on Christmas 2025. 'LOVE AND WAR' will be Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's second collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, while Vicky Kaushal is working with the filmmaker for the first time.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's post

As the expectation for further details grows with this news, it will be wonderful to see Sanjay Leela Bhansali's largest collaboration with great actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal on the big screen.