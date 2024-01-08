Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's new song 'Heer Aasmani' out (WATCH)

    Makers of Fighter drops 'Heer Aasmani': A heart-pounding anthem celebrating the spirit of the Brave Air Warriors of the Indian Air Force!

    Be prepared for a sonic revelation! The excitement for the debut of the highly anticipated film 'Fighter' grows as Team Fighter releases the adrenaline-pumping anthem, 'Heer Aasmani.' The hymn has throbbing beats that move the spirit while honouring the brave men and women of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

    The song is an homage to the unwavering enthusiasm and devotion of IAF personnel who safeguard our skies and our nation. 'Heer Aasmani' highlights the unrelenting drive and passion that propels these guards in their ceaseless endeavour to safeguard our airspace, with lyrics that create a narrative of their deep-rooted love for the sky. 

    Also Read: Captain Miller to Ayalaan-7 movies to release on Pongal 2024

    Siddharth Anand shares, "Heer Aasmani is a track that's dedicated to the special Squad of Air Dragons coming together. The song showcases the crew bonding, both during briefing and training sessions as well as during their downtime. The theme of Heer Aasmani is an Air Force Pilot expressing their unconditional love for the skies, their passion; a love so pure that it is almost unfathomable to those on the ground."

    Also Read: 'Hanu Man' trailer launch: Rana Daggubati graces event, poses with film's cast (Pictures)

    "Heer Aasmani has a very unique flavour. My vision was to have a song that is modern in presentation but has rustic vocals. The song beautifully came together, complete with an addictive guitar riff along with rooted vocals by B Praak. The end result is an unexpected synergy of music forms coming together in a soulful rendition."

    'Heer Aasmani,' composed by Vishal and Sheykhar, with lyrics by Kumaar and performed by Vishal Dadlani, Sheykhar Ravjiani, and B Praak, sets the appropriate tone as Fighter's anthem song!

    'Fighter' promises to be more than simply a film; it's an homage to the bravery, sacrifice, and tenacity of our IAF soldiers, highlighting their incredible tales and the unbreakable relationship they have with the skies they guard. As the 25th of January, 2024 approaches, the country braces itself for an unprecedented cinematic trip that captures the genuine essence of valour, patriotism, and the indomitable spirit of the Indian Air Force.

