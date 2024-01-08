Entertainment

Pongal release 2024-Captain Miller to Ayalaan-7 movies to watch

Let's look at those films that will hit theatres on the occasion of Pongal this year.

Guntur Kaaram (Telugu)- 12th January

Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram will hit the screens on January 13 on the occasion of Sankranti. Trivikram Srinivas directs it.

Ayalaan (Tamil) - 12th January

This science fiction film, directed by R Ravikumar and produced by Kotapadi J. Rajesh under KJR Studios, opens on January 12. 

Mission: Chapter 1  (Tamil)- 12th January

Directed by AL Vijay, Mission-Chapter 1 has entered the Pongal competition at the last minute. The Arun Vijay's film will hit screens on January 12.

Naa Saami Ranga (Telugu)- 14th January

Nagarjuna, Allari Naresh, Raj Tarun, Ashika Ranganath, and Jisshu Sengupta star in this Vijay Binni-directed historical action drama. 

HanuMan (Telugu) - 12th January

Teja Sajja is all set to appear as the lead in Prashanth Varma’s upcoming superhero film HanuMan. The film features Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and more.

Saindhav (Telugu)- 13th January

Venkatesh Daggubati leads this Sailesh Kolanu-written and directed action thriller. Along with Makar Sankranti, Saindhav will hit cinemas globally on January 13.

Captain Miller (Tamil)- 12th January

Dhanush’s upcoming period action film with Rocky fame Arun Matheswaran is perhaps the most anticipated Sankranti release. The movie is to be released in both IMAX and 2D formats. 

