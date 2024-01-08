Pongal release 2024-Captain Miller to Ayalaan-7 movies to watch

Entertainment
Let's look at those films that will hit theatres on the occasion of Pongal this year.
Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram will hit the screens on January 13 on the occasion of Sankranti. Trivikram Srinivas directs it.
This science fiction film, directed by R Ravikumar and produced by Kotapadi J. Rajesh under KJR Studios, opens on January 12.
Directed by AL Vijay, Mission-Chapter 1 has entered the Pongal competition at the last minute. The Arun Vijay's film will hit screens on January 12.
Nagarjuna, Allari Naresh, Raj Tarun, Ashika Ranganath, and Jisshu Sengupta star in this Vijay Binni-directed historical action drama.
Teja Sajja is all set to appear as the lead in Prashanth Varma’s upcoming superhero film HanuMan. The film features Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and more.
Venkatesh Daggubati leads this Sailesh Kolanu-written and directed action thriller. Along with Makar Sankranti, Saindhav will hit cinemas globally on January 13.
Dhanush’s upcoming period action film with Rocky fame Arun Matheswaran is perhaps the most anticipated Sankranti release. The movie is to be released in both IMAX and 2D formats.