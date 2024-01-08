Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Hanu Man' trailer launch: Rana Daggubati graces event, poses with film's cast (Pictures)

    First Published Jan 8, 2024, 3:40 PM IST

    The makers of the upcoming film 'Hanu Man' held its trailer launch event last night in Mumbai ahead of the film's release on January 12, 2024.

    article_image1

    On Monday, Rana Daggubati and the cast and crew of the film 'Hanu Man' arrived in Mumbai for the film's trailer launch.

    article_image2

    'Baahubali' star Rana Daggubati introduced the director Prasanth Varma and actor Teja Sajja to the media.

    article_image3

    The event premiered the film's trailer along with a press conference where questions were asked of the actors regarding the film.

    article_image4

    Teja Sajja will play the role of Lord Hanuman posed with his iconic weapon 'gada'. He was seen bare feet as he paid respect to his character. 

    article_image5

    'Hanu Man' is an upcoming Telugu-language superhero film written and directed by Prasanth Varma, and produced by Niranjan Reddy Kandagatla for Primeshow Entertainment. 

    article_image6

    'Hanu Man' stars Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, and Vinay Rai.

