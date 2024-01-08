'Hanu Man' trailer launch: Rana Daggubati graces event, poses with film's cast (Pictures)

The makers of the upcoming film 'Hanu Man' held its trailer launch event last night in Mumbai ahead of the film's release on January 12, 2024.

On Monday, Rana Daggubati and the cast and crew of the film 'Hanu Man' arrived in Mumbai for the film's trailer launch.

'Baahubali' star Rana Daggubati introduced the director Prasanth Varma and actor Teja Sajja to the media.

The event premiered the film's trailer along with a press conference where questions were asked of the actors regarding the film.

Teja Sajja will play the role of Lord Hanuman posed with his iconic weapon 'gada'. He was seen bare feet as he paid respect to his character.

'Hanu Man' is an upcoming Telugu-language superhero film written and directed by Prasanth Varma, and produced by Niranjan Reddy Kandagatla for Primeshow Entertainment.

'Hanu Man' stars Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, and Vinay Rai.