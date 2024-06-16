Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Father's Day 2024: Bipasha Basu drops HEARTFELT video of Karan Singh Grover singing for daughter Devi [WATCH]

    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jun 16, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

    On Father's Day, Bipasha Basu made her husband Karan Singh Grover feel special by writing a heartfelt note. The couple, who got married in April 2016, have a daughter named Devi. Basu often shares glimpses of their daughter, posting videos of vacations, playtime, and 'me time', which have been well-received by her followers.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Basu has also expressed her love for her husband on multiple occasions. On June 15, in celebration of Father's Day, she took the opportunity to write a gratitude note for Karan Singh Grover. She shared a video on Instagram of Karan singing to their daughter, accompanying it with a heartfelt message. She noted that Devi is fortunate to have such a wonderful father and expressed her own gratitude for Karan. Basu mentioned that every day feels like Father's Day for them, expressing their love for him.

    A few months prior, Basu had shared an appreciation post for Karan, acknowledging his support through difficult times. She posted a goofy selfie with him, followed by a picture of him standing by her side during the birth of their daughter. In her lengthy note, she thanked Karan for always being there for her, for taking care of her daily, and for keeping her as his top priority even after the arrival of Devi. She expressed her gratitude for his understanding and concluded with "Monkeylove Forever."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Bipasha and Karan met during the filming of their 2015 movie Alone and began dating soon after. They married on April 30, 2016, and welcomed their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover in November 2022.

